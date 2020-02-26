Event briefs for Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

Computer repair clinic at GTC

RACINE — A computer repair clinic will take place Saturday at Gateway Technical College in Racine.

Members of the student chapter of the Association of Information Technology Professionals will do the repairs.

Computers can be checked in between 8 and 11 a.m., or until capacity is reached, and can be picked up from noon to 1 p.m. in Room 113 of the Racine Building on the Racine campus, 1001 S. Main St.

Students can assist with updates, checking for viruses and diagnosing internet access issues.

This is a fundraiser for the club. Participants are asked to contribute $20 for each computer worked on.

Festa Di Carnevale coming SaturdaySOMERS — The second annual Festa Di Carnevale will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at Cortese’s Italian Banquet Hall, 1300 Sheridan Road.

Hosted by the Amicizia Italian Lodge of Kenosha, the event will feature authentic Italian food, music, dancing, prizes and raffles.

Local Italian-American businessman Achille Cortese and his family will be honored, and Kenosha singer Betsy Ade will perform the American and Italian national anthems.