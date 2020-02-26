Event briefs for Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
Event briefs for Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

Computer repair clinic at GTC

RACINE — A computer repair clinic will take place Saturday at Gateway Technical College in Racine.

Members of the student chapter of the Association of Information Technology Professionals will do the repairs.

Computers can be checked in between 8 and 11 a.m., or until capacity is reached, and can be picked up from noon to 1 p.m. in Room 113 of the Racine Building on the Racine campus, 1001 S. Main St.

Students can assist with updates, checking for viruses and diagnosing internet access issues.

This is a fundraiser for the club. Participants are asked to contribute $20 for each computer worked on.

Festa Di Carnevale coming SaturdaySOMERS — The second annual Festa Di Carnevale will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at Cortese’s Italian Banquet Hall, 1300 Sheridan Road.

Hosted by the Amicizia Italian Lodge of Kenosha, the event will feature authentic Italian food, music, dancing, prizes and raffles.

Local Italian-American businessman Achille Cortese and his family will be honored, and Kenosha singer Betsy Ade will perform the American and Italian national anthems.

Tickets are $40, available by following the EventBrite link under the event tab on the group’s Facebook page, by emailing kenoshaitalians@gmail.com, or at Cortese’s. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

All proceeds will go toward scholarships and the group’s Italian language program.

WCH fundraiser at St. Joseph

KENOSHA — Women and Children’s Horizons’ annual Mardi Gras fundraiser begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, 2401 69th St.

Guests will enjoy an American/Cajun buffet, music, dancing, silent auction, cash bar, coffee/dessert bar and themed games.

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes, cocktail attire or fancy hats.

Reservations are required. Go to https://wchkenosha.org/mardi-gras for information or to register online.

For more information, contact Lori Hanson at 262-656-3500 or email lhanson@wchkenosha.org.

Battle of the Books at the library

SALEM LAKES — A Battle of the Books event will take place 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Community Library, 24615 89th St.

Battle of the Books participants in grades 4-6 are invited to test their knowledge in the library’s escape room experience.

Registration is required at www.communitylib.org or by calling 262-843-3348.

