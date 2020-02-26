Event briefs for Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

×
WCH fundraiser at St. Joseph
WCH fundraiser at St. Joseph
KENOSHA — Women and Children’s Horizons’ annual Mardi Gras fundraiser begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, 2401 69th St.
Guests will enjoy an American/Cajun buffet, music, dancing, silent auction, cash bar, coffee/dessert bar and themed games.
Guests are encouraged to wear costumes, cocktail attire or fancy hats.
Reservations are required. Go to
https://wchkenosha.org/mardi-gras for information or to register online.
For more information, contact Lori Hanson at 262-656-3500 or email
lhanson@wchkenosha.org. Battle of the Books at the library
SALEM LAKES — A Battle of the Books event will take place 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Community Library, 24615 89th St.
Battle of the Books participants in grades 4-6 are invited to test their knowledge in the library’s escape room experience.
Registration is required at
www.communitylib.org or by calling 262-843-3348.
PIZZA BAKE OFF
Celebrity judge Kim Carmichael takes a bite of a slice of pizza during the 2020 Great Kenosha Pizza Bake-Off at the Parkway Chateau on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PIZZA BAKE OFF
Celebrity judge WISN-Channel 12 news producer Haley Egle scores a slice of pizza during the 2020 Great Kenosha Pizza Bake-Off at the Parkway Chateau on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PIZZA BAKE OFF
Celebrity judges are served slices of pizza during the 2020 Great Kenosha Pizza Bake-Off at the Parkway Chateau on Sunday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PIZZA BAKE OFF
Henley Bruinsma, 2, eats a slice of pizza during the 2020 Great Kenosha Pizza Bake-Off at the Parkway Chateau on Sunday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PIZZA BAKE OFF
Patrons are served up slices of pizza during the 2020 Great Kenosha Pizza Bake-Off at the Parkway Chateau on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PIZZA BAKE OFF
Patrons are served up slices of pizza during the 2020 Great Kenosha Pizza Bake-Off at the Parkway Chateau on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PIZZA BAKE OFF
Adriana Vazquez, 16, serves slices of Parkway Chateau's pizza during the 2020 Great Kenosha Pizza Bake-Off at the Parkway Chateau on Sunday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
ANDERSON ARTS CENTER
The Anderson Arts Center opened to the public on Sunday after undergoing renovations over the past year.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs
ANDERSON ARTS CENTER
The Anderson Arts Center opened to the public on Sunday after undergoing renovations over the past year.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
ANDERSON ARTS CENTER
The outside perspective of the newly renovated Anderson Arts Center, which reopened to the public on Sunday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
HOCKEY KENOSHA ICE ARENA
Kenosha Komets coach Robb Ehrhart, left, shows one of the basic hockey skating stances to Mylo Barnes, right, as he and other youths got to “Try Hockey Free” during a program sponsored by USA Hockey at the Kenosha Ice Arena on Saturday.
Brian Passino
HOCKEY KENOSHA ICE ARENA
"He's a soccer player, so anything that has a net he's attracted to," said Michael Barnes, left, as he helps get his son Mylo, right, get ready to try hockey for the first time during a "Try Hockey Free" program sponsored by USA Hockey at the Kenosha Ice Arena.
Brian Passino
PRINGLE NATURE CENTER
Liz Alvey, right, a naturalist at the Pringle Nature Center, shares signs of wildlife left in the snow with members of Troop 520 of the Troops of St. George from St. Therese Catholic Church at Bristol Woods Park on Saturday.
Brian Passino
PRINGLE NATURE CENTER
Barry Thomas makes a fire at the Pringle Nature Center at Bristol Woods Park on Saturday.
Brian Passino
PRINGLE NATURE CENTER
Liz Alvey, center, a naturalist, and Tracy Warwick, right, an environmental educator at the Pringle Nature Center, speak about the tracks left by wildlife in the snow with youths from Troop 520 of the Troops of St. George from St. Therese Catholic Church at Bristol Woods Park on Saturday.
Brian Passino
PRINGLE NATURE CENTER
Top: Tracy Warwick, an environmental educator, left, at the Pringle Nature Center,speaks about the signs of wildlife with the Troop 520 of the Troops of St. George from St. Therese Catholic Church at Bristol Woods Park on Saturday. Middle: Liz Alvey, center, a naturalist, and Tracy Warwick, right, an environmental educator at the Pringle Nature Center, speak about the tracks left by wildlife in the snow. Left: Barry Thomas makes a fire at the Pringle Nature Center at Bristol Woods Park on Saturday.
Brian Passino
WRESTLING SECTIONAL
Indian Trail’s Cole Nelson (left) takes control of Racine Horlick’s Lorenzo Paez in their 138-pound match at Saturday’s WIAA Division-1 sectional at Racine Prairie. Nelson won his weight class to advance to this weekend’s State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Brian Passino
WRESTLING SECTIONAL
Bradford’s Abel Castillo (left) pins Waterford’s Hunter Rudzinski in their 138-pound matchup at Saturday’s WIAA Division-1 sectional at Racine Prairie. Castillo finished second to advance to the WIAA State Tournament this weekend in Madison.
Brian Passino
WRESTLING SECTIONAL
Bradford’s Corbin Ramos (top) take the upper hand in his 152-pound matchup with Oak Creek’s Hunter Jibben at Saturday’s WIAA Division-1 sectional at Racine Prairie. Ramos finished third overall.
Brian Passino
WRESTLING SECTIONAL
Central’s Evan Beth, left, wrestles Franklin’s Kaden Rosas in their 120-pound match during Saturday’s WIAA Division-1 sectional at Racine Prairie.
Brian Passino
FIX IT VIADUCT REFLECTIVE SIGNS ADDED
Reflective signs have been added to both sides of the 56th Street railroad overpass viaduct.
Brian Passino
FIX IT DUMPING 5500 BLOCK 52ND STREET
The dumping mess on a property in the 500 block of 52nd Street is still there.
Brian Passino
ROLLOVER ACCIDENT
Kenosha Police and emergency crews were called to the scene of a rollover accident around 6:15 p.m. on Friday in the 5500 block of 40th Avenue. Police indicated the driver hit a parked car and the vehicle flipped. The driver was not injured.
Brian Passino
ROLLOVER ACCIDENT
Rollover accident in the 5500 block of 40th Avenue about 6:15 P.M. Friday.
Brian Passino
St. Joseph Catholic Academy second-graders came together Friday to celebrate and share their cultures and traditions at the 10th annual SJCA I…
