Event briefs for Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

Troop to serve pancake breakfast
SALEM LAKES — Boy Scout Troop 328 will serve a Super Bowl pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Salem School, 8828 Antioch Road.
Breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, coffee, milk and juice.
Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and children.
‘Souper Bowl Brunch’ set Sunday
KENOSHA — Kenosha Order of DeMolay will serve its “Souper Bowl Brunch” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th St.
The soup brunch will include homemade pies for dessert.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 3-10.
Mittens from recycled sweaters eyed
KENOSHA — “Up-Cycled Mittens” will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.
Participants will make mittens from recycled sweaters.
Having basic sewing skills is a must. Participants should bring fabric shears and a portable sewing machine if possible.
Cost is $35, plus $5 for supplies.
To register or more information, call 262-605-4746 or go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org.
A look at political parties of 1944
SOMERS — A program on the political party conventions of 1944 will highlight the next meeting of Adventures in Lifelong Learning.
Free and open to the public, the program begins at 2 p.m. Monday in the Cinema of the Student Center at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
Carthage College history professor Eric Pullen will discuss the 1944 conventions, which marked changes for Democrats and Republicans.
For the Democrats, the replacement of Henry Wallace with Harry S. Truman signaled the end of New Deal progressivism. Meanwhile, the Republicans abandoned Wendell Willkie in favor of the more conservative Thomas E. Dewey.
Adventures in Lifelong Learning is an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offering lectures on various topics.
For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/all.
Spinning class to start Monday
WILMOT — A spinning class begins Monday at Wilmot High School, 11112 308th Ave.
The class meets 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Monday through March 23.
Each class/ride simulates an outdoor bike ride with flats and hills. Spinning is a challenging workout that is suitable for all levels of fitness. The cost is $45.
To register, go to www.wilmothighschool.com, click on “Community” tab, then go to “Community Outreach” or call 262-862-2351, ext. 318.
Potter’s wheel introduction planned
KENOSHA — An “Introduction to the Potter’s Wheel” class will be offered 6 to 9 p.m. Monday and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.
The first session will focus on wedging, centering and opening a vessel, and in the second session, students will learn to trim the vessel.
The cost is $55 and includes supplies.
For more information or to register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
‘First Mondays Together’ group to meet
KENOSHA — “First Mondays Together,” an activity for those caring for loved ones with dementia, takes place Monday.
“First Mondays Together” is described as a relaxed drop-in opportunity for caregivers to receive education and care consultation.
The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is hosting the event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month in Conference Room S-9 at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road.
Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist, will offer a brief overview of dementia from 4 to 4:30; p.m., followed by a question-answer session, brainstorming and further discussion from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
To learn more or to register, contact Johnson at 262-605-6646.