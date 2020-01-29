Event briefs for Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

A look at political parties of 1944

SOMERS — A program on the political party conventions of 1944 will highlight the next meeting of Adventures in Lifelong Learning.

Free and open to the public, the program begins at 2 p.m. Monday in the Cinema of the Student Center at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

Carthage College history professor Eric Pullen will discuss the 1944 conventions, which marked changes for Democrats and Republicans.

For the Democrats, the replacement of Henry Wallace with Harry S. Truman signaled the end of New Deal progressivism. Meanwhile, the Republicans abandoned Wendell Willkie in favor of the more conservative Thomas E. Dewey.

Adventures in Lifelong Learning is an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offering lectures on various topics.

For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/all.

Spinning class to start Monday

WILMOT — A spinning class begins Monday at Wilmot High School, 11112 308th Ave.

The class meets 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Monday through March 23.