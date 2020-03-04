Event briefs for Thursday, March 5, 2020

There will be a short presentation followed by an “open write,” where everyone can work on their own writings.

Genealogy group to eye migration

KENOSHA — The next program of Kenosha County Genealogy Society will feature migration trails.

Peggy Clemens Lauritzen, professional genealogist, will discuss the major trails used for migration and the ethnic groups that predominately used those trails.

The program is scheduled for Monday at Gateway Technical College, 3320 30th Ave., in the Madrigrano Auditorium, following a brief 6:30 p.m. business meeting. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m.

The program is free and open to the public. Further information is available at https://www.kenctygensoc.org or from Kathy Nuernberg at president@kengensoc.com or 262-455-5296.

‘Coloring & Conversation’ at libraryKENOSHA — “Coloring & Conversation” meets 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St.

Coloring sheets and books designed for adults and a variety of coloring utensils will be provided.

Mystery book club to meet