Event briefs for Thursday, March 5, 2020

‘Biggie Smalls’ pottery class set
KENOSHA — “Biggie Smalls” pottery wheel class, for ages 9 and older with an adult, meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.
Participants will have their own wheels but will work side-by-side to learn how to wedge, center and create a simple vessel.
The cost is $35.
For more information or to register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
‘Pancakes and Puppies’ event set
BRISTOL — “Pancakes and Puppies” will take place 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at Washburn Masonic Lodge, 8102 199th Ave.
Job’s Daughters Bethel 79 and Woof Gang Rescue are hosting the event, which includes breakfast and pet adoption. It is a fundraiser for both groups.
Tickets cost $7 for adults and $5 for ages 3-12 for all-you-can-eat pancakes. Additional sausages can be purchased for $1.
In addition, dogs up for adoption through Woof Gang Rescue will be on display.
Fiction Writers Group to meet
KENOSHA — The Fiction Writers Group meets 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.
There will be a short presentation followed by an “open write,” where everyone can work on their own writings.
Genealogy group to eye migration
KENOSHA — The next program of Kenosha County Genealogy Society will feature migration trails.
Peggy Clemens Lauritzen, professional genealogist, will discuss the major trails used for migration and the ethnic groups that predominately used those trails.
The program is scheduled for Monday at Gateway Technical College, 3320 30th Ave., in the Madrigrano Auditorium, following a brief 6:30 p.m. business meeting. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m.
The program is free and open to the public. Further information is available at https://www.kenctygensoc.org or from Kathy Nuernberg at president@kengensoc.com or 262-455-5296.
‘Coloring & Conversation’ at libraryKENOSHA — “Coloring & Conversation” meets 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St.
Coloring sheets and books designed for adults and a variety of coloring utensils will be provided.
Mystery book club to meet
KENOSHA — The Mystery Lovers’ Book Club meets 2 to 3 p.m. Monday at Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.
There are no specific books to read; participants will discuss favorites.