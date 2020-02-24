Event briefs for Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

Blood drive Tuesday at Carthage
KENOSHA — A Red Cross blood drive is slated 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Todd Wehr Center at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
To make an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All blood types are needed.
‘Create @ the Space’ set for Thursday night at Creative Space
KENOSHA — “Create @ the Space” takes place 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.
This weekly event is a combination open jam night, open studio night and photo studio night.
Aria Ann of Sticks & Stones Art Therapy will have crafts for all ages, and local bookseller Blue House Books will be on hand.
There is no charge.
Midday Movie at Southwest Library
KENOSHA — The Midday Movie begins at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Every Thursday afternoon features screenings of highly rated newer releases and nostalgic throwback favorites.
This week’s movie is 2019’s “Blinded By The Light.”
Quilters to meet at the library
SALEM LAKES — Community quilters will meet 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Community Library, 24615 89th St.
Participants will be making quilts for a neonatal unit. There will be patterns available. Finished size is 18-inch square. Scrap piecing can be used; no batting needed.
All sewing levels and styles are welcome to take part. Group members will share information on a variety of sewing methods and crafts.
Six-week watercolor classes to begin
KENOSHA — A watercolor class begins this week at the Kenosha Art Association, 5615 Seventh Ave.
There are two classes from which to choose: 9 a.m. to noon on six consecutive Thursdays or 9 a.m. to noon on six consecutive Fridays.
The cost is $85.
For more information, call 262-654-0065 or go to www.kenoshaartassociation.org.