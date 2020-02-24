Event briefs for Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

Blood drive Tuesday at Carthage

KENOSHA — A Red Cross blood drive is slated 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Todd Wehr Center at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

To make an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All blood types are needed.

‘Create @ the Space’ set for Thursday night at Creative Space

KENOSHA — “Create @ the Space” takes place 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.

This weekly event is a combination open jam night, open studio night and photo studio night.

Aria Ann of Sticks & Stones Art Therapy will have crafts for all ages, and local bookseller Blue House Books will be on hand.

There is no charge.

Midday Movie at Southwest Library

KENOSHA — The Midday Movie begins at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Every Thursday afternoon features screenings of highly rated newer releases and nostalgic throwback favorites.

This week’s movie is 2019’s “Blinded By The Light.”