Event briefs for Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

'Yoga in the Modern World' at the library
KENOSHA — "Yoga in the Modern World" takes place 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
The program will explore what is needed to experience the benefits of yoga and how to create a more positive and fruitful experience.
The program is free and open to the public.
SAC bingo set for Thursday
KENOSHA — Senior Action Council bingo takes place 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Moose Lodge, 2805 30th Ave.
Early bird bingo starts at 10:30 a.m., with a regular session starting at 11:30 a.m. Food and beverages will be sold and served by the Women of the Moose.
The public is welcome; players do not have to be seniors.
For more information, contact Sonja McClure at smcclure181953@gmail.com.
Book discussion group to meet at Community Library
SALEM LAKES — The First Thursday Book Discussion Group meets 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Community Library, 24615 89th St.
Readers are invited to share their favorite books.
'Create @ the Space' Thursday
KENOSHA — “Create @ the Space” takes place 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.
This weekly event is a combination open jam night, open studio night and photo studio night.
Aria Ann of Sticks & Stones Art Therapy will have crafts for all ages, and local bookseller Blue House Books will be on hand.
There is no charge.
‘Magic’ card games slated
KENOSHA — “Magic: The Gathering” card games will take place 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.
All experience levels are welcome to play the new standard or modern decks.
Newcomers are welcome; participants can bring their own decks.
Midday Movie at Southwest Library
KENOSHA — The Midday Movie begins at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Every Thursday afternoon features screenings of highly rated newer releases and nostalgic throwback favorites.
This week’s movie is 2015’s “Brooklyn.”
Picassiette class at Lemon Street
KENOSHA — A picassiette (mosaic) class begins Thursday at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.
The class will meet 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday through Feb. 27.
Participants will learn the art of picassiette (French for “plate stealer”), which takes pieces of broken pottery, china, glass, buttons, figurines and jewelry to create a new surface.
The cost is $80, plus $10 for supplies.
For more information or to register, call 262-605-4745 or go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org.