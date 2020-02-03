Event briefs for Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

'Yoga in the Modern World' at the library

KENOSHA — "Yoga in the Modern World" takes place 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

The program will explore what is needed to experience the benefits of yoga and how to create a more positive and fruitful experience.

The program is free and open to the public.

SAC bingo set for Thursday

KENOSHA — Senior Action Council bingo takes place 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Moose Lodge, 2805 30th Ave.

Early bird bingo starts at 10:30 a.m., with a regular session starting at 11:30 a.m. Food and beverages will be sold and served by the Women of the Moose.

The public is welcome; players do not have to be seniors.

For more information, contact Sonja McClure at smcclure181953@gmail.com.

Book discussion group to meet at Community Library

SALEM LAKES — The First Thursday Book Discussion Group meets 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Community Library, 24615 89th St.

Readers are invited to share their favorite books.