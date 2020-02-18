Event briefs for Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

SAC bingo at Moose Lodge

KENOSHA — Senior Action Council bingo takes place 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Moose Lodge, 2805 30th Ave.

Early bird bingo starts at 10:30 a.m., with a regular session starting at 11:30 a.m. Food and beverages will be sold and served by the Women of the Moose.

The public is welcome; players do not have to be seniors.

For more information, contact Sonja McClure at 262-764-2765.

Nature Storytime at Pringle

BRISTOL — Nature Storytime begins at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave.

A nature-themed story will be read, followed by a related craft.

This program is appropriate for young children accompanied by an adult and is not suited for large groups.

There is no charge, and no registration is required.

‘Smokeless’ mixed smoker at Our Lady of Mount Carmel

KENOSHA — A “smokeless” mixed smoker will take place 5:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday in the Parish Hall (west doors) at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th St.