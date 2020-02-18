Event briefs for Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
Event briefs for Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

SAC bingo at Moose Lodge

KENOSHA — Senior Action Council bingo takes place 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Moose Lodge, 2805 30th Ave.

Early bird bingo starts at 10:30 a.m., with a regular session starting at 11:30 a.m. Food and beverages will be sold and served by the Women of the Moose.

The public is welcome; players do not have to be seniors.

For more information, contact Sonja McClure at 262-764-2765.

Nature Storytime at Pringle

BRISTOL — Nature Storytime begins at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave.

A nature-themed story will be read, followed by a related craft.

This program is appropriate for young children accompanied by an adult and is not suited for large groups.

There is no charge, and no registration is required.

‘Smokeless’ mixed smoker at Our Lady of Mount Carmel

KENOSHA — A “smokeless” mixed smoker will take place 5:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday in the Parish Hall (west doors) at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th St.

The church’s Holy Name Society is hosting the event, which will include food, beverages and raffles.

Admission is $5 at the door.

Ukulele class at Southwest Library

KENOSHA — A ukulele for kids class meets 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

Children ages 9-12 are invited to learn ukulele basics in a group setting. No prior ukulele experience needed.

Registration is required by calling 262-564-6150.

‘Create @ the Space’ set Thursday

KENOSHA — “Create @ the Space” takes place 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.

This weekly event is a combination open jam night, open studio night and photo studio night.

Aria Ann of Sticks & Stones Art Therapy will have crafts for all ages, and local bookseller Blue House Books will be on hand.

There is no charge.

Midday Movie at the library

KENOSHA — The Midday Movie begins at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

Every Thursday afternoon features screenings of highly rated newer releases and nostalgic throwback favorites.

This week’s movie is 2009’s “Precious” (based on the Novel “Push” by Sapphire).

‘Kidding Around Yoga Jr.’ at Southwest Library

KENOSHA — “Kidding Around Yoga Jr.” meets 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

Children ages 3 to 4 will shake, sing and be silly while learning basic yoga poses, mindfulness and meditation.

Registration and a signed waiver are required before class begins. Participants should arrive five to 10 minutes early, as class will begin promptly.

For more, go to www.mykpl.info.

