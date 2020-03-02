Event briefs for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Local attractions and businesses will offer food samples, displays, giveaways and more.

Travelers and local residents can collect ideas for things to see and do in the Kenosha area and throughout Wisconsin and pick up a copy of the new 2020 Kenosha Area Visitors Guide.

The featured exhibitors this month are Brat Stop, Sandy’s Popper, Kenosha History Center, Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum, Dinosaur Discovery Museum, Robin’s Nest Cakery, Red Oak Restaurant, Pringle Nature Center, Hampton Inn & Suites with Candlewood Suites and Value Inn.

For more details, call the center at 262-857-7164 or the downtown Kenosha center at 262-654-7307.

Volunteers invited to make afghans

KENOSHA — “Comfort for a Cause” meets 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at Kenosha Senior Center, 2717 67th St.

The public is welcome to join in and create afghans for veterans and others in need in the community.

For more information, contact Kim Hemphill by calling 262-914-4543 or emailing her at lillykim@hotmail.com, or by calling Kenosha Senior Center at 262-359-6260 or visiting its website at www.kusd.edu/seniorcenter.

‘Friday Fun Days’ set at libraries