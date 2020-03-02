Event briefs for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Book discussion group to meet
SALEM LAKES — “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah will be discussed at the next First Thursday Book Discussion.
Free and open to the public, the discussion group meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Community Library, 24615 89th St.
For more information, go to www.communitylib.org or call 262-843-3348.
‘Zombie Attack’ to hit library
SALEM LAKES — Teens are invited to “Zombie Attack,” 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. Friday at Community Library, 24615 89th St.
Participants will work together to defeat the library’s zombie infestation.
Felting art class on tap Friday
KENOSHA — A felting art class takes place 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Kenosha Art Association, 5615 Seventh Ave.
Participants will make felted items using wool and a special needle to felt the wool together. Friday’s theme is “Irish Gnome.”
The cost is $30. To register, call 262-654-0065.
‘First Fridays’ event set at visitors centerPLEASANT PRAIRIE — First Friday events will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau’s I-94 Visitor Information Center, 10519 120th Ave.
Local attractions and businesses will offer food samples, displays, giveaways and more.
Travelers and local residents can collect ideas for things to see and do in the Kenosha area and throughout Wisconsin and pick up a copy of the new 2020 Kenosha Area Visitors Guide.
The featured exhibitors this month are Brat Stop, Sandy’s Popper, Kenosha History Center, Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum, Dinosaur Discovery Museum, Robin’s Nest Cakery, Red Oak Restaurant, Pringle Nature Center, Hampton Inn & Suites with Candlewood Suites and Value Inn.
For more details, call the center at 262-857-7164 or the downtown Kenosha center at 262-654-7307.
Volunteers invited to make afghans
KENOSHA — “Comfort for a Cause” meets 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at Kenosha Senior Center, 2717 67th St.
The public is welcome to join in and create afghans for veterans and others in need in the community.
For more information, contact Kim Hemphill by calling 262-914-4543 or emailing her at lillykim@hotmail.com, or by calling Kenosha Senior Center at 262-359-6260 or visiting its website at www.kusd.edu/seniorcenter.
‘Friday Fun Days’ set at libraries
KENOSHA — “Friday Fun Days” meet 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, and Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.
During “Friday Fun Days,” children are invited to have fun with crafts, construction and toys.