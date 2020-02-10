Event briefs for Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

'Lighten Up!" Thursday at KCADRC
KENOSHA — A program designed to help people feel more positive and happy begins Thursday.
“Lighten Up!” is a free, eight-week program offered by the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center.
“Lighten Up!” looks at ways to identify what gets in the way of feeling happy, get more positives out of the day, enjoy time with others and take charge of life.
Classes meet once a week for 90 minutes.
To register or for more information, call the ADRC at 262-605-6646.
Pokémon Club to meet at the library
KENOSHA — The Pokémon Club — for children in grades K-5 — meets 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Participants can play Pokémon games, trade cards, play board games or learn to draw Pokémon.
'Create @ the Space' at Kenosha Creative Space
KENOSHA — “Create @ the Space” takes place 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.
This weekly event is a combination open jam night, open studio night and photo studio night.
Aria Ann of Sticks & Stones Art Therapy will have crafts for all ages, and local bookseller Blue House Books will be on hand.
There is no charge.
Game Club at Southwest Library
KENOSHA — The Game Club meets 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Participants can play a variety of board, card, dice and role-playing games.
'Old Weird America' Thursday at Northside Library
KENOSHA — The “Old Weird America” series continues at 6 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., with a program about "Peyton Place: The Scandalous Book That Captivated America."
In 1956, the lurid and gripping tale of murder, incest, hypocrisy and unchecked female desire in a small New England town became the literary sensation of the century.
Likewise, its author Grace Metalious, a young mother and housewife, incited an uproar with her unapologetic attitude and unconventional opinions.
Historian Cathy Polovina leads the monthly “Old Weird America” series, looking a bit closer at a variety of adventurous, innovative and unusual characters throughout American history.
Midday Movie at the library
KENOSHA — The Midday Movie begins at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Every Thursday afternoon features screenings of highly rated newer releases and nostalgic throwback favorites.
This week’s movie is 2019’s “Official Secrets.”
Painting class at Lemon Street
KENOSHA — A four-week “Painting: Beginner and Beyond” class begins Thursday at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.
The class will meet 1 to 3:30 p.m. each Thursday through March 5.
Participants will work from a photograph to learn basic skills or enhance what they already know.
Cost is $75. To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
'Books & Cookies' Thursday at the library
KENOSHA — “Books & Cookies” meets 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Children age 5-9 are invited to hear a story, then partake in crafts related to the book while enjoying cookies and working on literacy and social skills.