Event briefs for Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

'Lighten Up!" Thursday at KCADRC

KENOSHA — A program designed to help people feel more positive and happy begins Thursday.

“Lighten Up!” is a free, eight-week program offered by the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center.

“Lighten Up!” looks at ways to identify what gets in the way of feeling happy, get more positives out of the day, enjoy time with others and take charge of life.

Classes meet once a week for 90 minutes.

To register or for more information, call the ADRC at 262-605-6646.

Pokémon Club to meet at the library

KENOSHA — The Pokémon Club — for children in grades K-5 — meets 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

Participants can play Pokémon games, trade cards, play board games or learn to draw Pokémon.

'Create @ the Space' at Kenosha Creative Space

KENOSHA — “Create @ the Space” takes place 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.

This weekly event is a combination open jam night, open studio night and photo studio night.