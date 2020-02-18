Event briefs for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

Landlords group to host speakers
KENOSHA — Three speakers will highlight the next Kenosha Landlord Association meeting.
Open to all landlords, the meeting begins with appetizers and networking at 6:30 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m., at the Fireside Restaurant, 2801 30th Ave.
There is a $20 fee for non-members.
Tracy Moye of Ridge Top Exteriors will discuss the company’s expertise in roofing, siding, windows, gutters and decks.
Molly Calderon, Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program supervisor with UMOS-Kenosha, will discuss the program and its benefits, including emergency furnace and crisis benefits and income eligibility guidelines for the 2020 Home Energy Plus Program.
David Johnson Sr., program director of the Racine Kenosha Community Action Weatherization Program, will discuss how landlords can reduce energy costs, improve energy efficiency and ensure health and safety.
Felting art class set Friday
KENOSHA — A felting art class takes place 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Kenosha Art Association, 5615 Seventh Ave.
Participants will make felted items using wool and a special needle to felt the wool together. Friday’s theme is “Melting Snowman.”
The cost is $30. To register, call 262-654-0065.
Children invited to make mural
KENOSHA — Children ages 5-12 are invited to help make a mural 3 to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
These art projects will be displayed in the Children’s Room. Participants can also make their own art to take home.
Simmons to host Friday Fun Day
KENOSHA — “Friday Fun Days” meet 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, and Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.
During “Friday Fun Days,” children are invited to have fun with crafts, construction and toys.
Pottery workshop set Friday
KENOSHA — A pottery workshop in making rain sticks takes place 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.
All ages are invited to this hand building and/or potter’s wheel workshop where everyone works on the same project.
The cost is $30.
For more information or to register, call 262-605-4745 or go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org.
‘Kenosha Common Read’ to meet
KENOSHA — “Kenosha Common Read” meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Hedberg Library at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Using the book “Joyland” by Stephen King, which is set in an amusement park, the Carthage Physics Club will explain how rides work.
Carthage to host journalist, author
KENOSHA — USA Today journalist Eileen Rivers will discuss her book, “Beyond the Call: Three Women on the Front Lines in Afghanistan” at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Wartburg Theatre lobby at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
“Beyond the Call” looks at women fighting alongside men and working with local women to restore their lives and push back against the Taliban.