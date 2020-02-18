Event briefs for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

Landlords group to host speakers

KENOSHA — Three speakers will highlight the next Kenosha Landlord Association meeting.

Open to all landlords, the meeting begins with appetizers and networking at 6:30 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m., at the Fireside Restaurant, 2801 30th Ave.

There is a $20 fee for non-members.

Tracy Moye of Ridge Top Exteriors will discuss the company’s expertise in roofing, siding, windows, gutters and decks.

Molly Calderon, Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program supervisor with UMOS-Kenosha, will discuss the program and its benefits, including emergency furnace and crisis benefits and income eligibility guidelines for the 2020 Home Energy Plus Program.

David Johnson Sr., program director of the Racine Kenosha Community Action Weatherization Program, will discuss how landlords can reduce energy costs, improve energy efficiency and ensure health and safety.

Felting art class set Friday

KENOSHA — A felting art class takes place 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Kenosha Art Association, 5615 Seventh Ave.