Event briefs for Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

VFW fish fry set for Friday
KENOSHA — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1865 will host a fish fry fundraiser Friday.
Serving is 5 to 8 p.m. at the post, 6618 39th Ave.
In addition to fried cod and baked cod, Italian beef sandwiches will be offered as well as combination plates.
Holy Name Lenten fish fry at Holy Rosary
KENOSHA — Holy Rosary is hosting a Holy Name Lenten fish fry 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday in the gym, 4402 22nd Ave.
Cost is $10 for fried or baked fish with sides. Kids’ grilled cheese dinner is $5.
Drive-thru and carryout services are available.
Additional fish fries are slated for March 13 and 27 as well as April 3.
Rummage sale at Immanuel United Methodist
KENOSHA — A fundraising rummage sale will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 5410 Sheridan Road.
There will be a bake sale as well.
Fish boil at St. Alphonsus Parish
NEW MUNSTER — The first Lenten fish boil at St. Alphonsus Parish, 6211 344th Ave., will be 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday.
The fish boil features all-you-can-eat boiled fish, potatoes, onions, carrots, coleslaw, bread, dessert, milk and coffee. Grilled cheese sandwiches are also served. Carryouts are available.
The cost is $13 for ages 12 and older, $6 for ages 4-11, free for ages 3 and younger.
Other fish boils are planned for March 13 and 27.
For more information, call St. Alphonsus Parish at 262-537-4370.
Mental health first aid workshop at Aurora Medical Center
KENOSHA — A workshop on mental health first aid will take place 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Aurora Medical Center, 10400 75th St.
The workshop trains people to help those developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis.
Youth and adult-focused classes will discuss factors and warning signs, strategies to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations and resources.
Cost is $18.95 (cash or check) or $21.73 (credit card).
For more information, go to www.eventbrite.com.
‘Friday Fun Days’ at Simmons, Northside libraries
KENOSHA — “Friday Fun Days” meet 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, and Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.
During “Friday Fun Days,” children are invited to have fun with crafts, construction and toys.
‘Experiments Inspired by Women’ at Carthage
KENOSHA — “Experiments Inspired by Women” is the theme for Carthage Science Night, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Hedberg Library at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
The event will focus on experiments and discoveries by women, as part of the “150 Years of Carthage Women” celebration.