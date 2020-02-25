Event briefs for Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The fish boil features all-you-can-eat boiled fish, potatoes, onions, carrots, coleslaw, bread, dessert, milk and coffee. Grilled cheese sandwiches are also served. Carryouts are available.

The cost is $13 for ages 12 and older, $6 for ages 4-11, free for ages 3 and younger.

Other fish boils are planned for March 13 and 27.

For more information, call St. Alphonsus Parish at 262-537-4370.

Mental health first aid workshop at Aurora Medical Center

KENOSHA — A workshop on mental health first aid will take place 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Aurora Medical Center, 10400 75th St.

The workshop trains people to help those developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis.

Youth and adult-focused classes will discuss factors and warning signs, strategies to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations and resources.

Cost is $18.95 (cash or check) or $21.73 (credit card).

For more information, go to www.eventbrite.com.

‘Friday Fun Days’ at Simmons, Northside libraries