Event briefs for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — First Friday events will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau’s I-94 Visitor Information Center, 10519 120th Ave.

Local attractions and businesses will offer food samples, displays, giveaways and more.

Travelers and local residents can collect ideas for things to see and do in the Kenosha area and throughout Wisconsin and pick up a copy of the new 2020 Kenosha Area Visitors Guide.

The featured exhibitors this month are Brat Stop, Kenosha History Center, Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum, Dinosaur Discovery Museum, Robin’s Nest Cakery, Red Oak Restaurant, Pringle Nature Center, Hampton Inn & Suites with Candlewood Suites and Value Inn.

For more details, call the center at 262-857-7164 or the downtown Kenosha center at 262-654-7307.

‘Comfort for a Cause’ at Kenosha County Center

KENOSHA — “Comfort for a Cause” meets 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Kenosha Senior Center, 2717 67th St.