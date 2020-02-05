Event briefs for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

Fallone, Polack to address Kenosha County
Dems
KENOSHA — Two candidates will address the next meeting of the Kenosha County Democratic Party.
Free and open to the public, the meeting begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Union Club, 3030 39th Ave.
Ed Fallone, candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, and Roger Polack, candidate for 1st Congressional District U.S. representative, will be speaking.
The primary election for Wisconsin State Supreme Court justice is Feb. 18. The primary for the congressional seat is Aug. 11.
Bookbinding class at Lemon Street
KENOSHA — A bookbinding class begins Friday at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.
The class will meet 6 to 9 p.m. for four consecutive Fridays.
The class will cover how to make soft-cover and hard-cover books. Participants should bring anything that inspires them (paper, fabric, beads, buttons, ribbon, etc.).
The cost is $75 plus $10 for supplies.
For more information or to register, call 262-605-4745 or go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org.
Folk hootenanny at Kemper Center FridayKENOSHA — A folk music hootenanny will take place 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.
This is an informal get-together for people who enjoy playing or singing folk and traditional music in a group.
Friday’s gathering will mark Valentine’s Day and Groundhog Day.
All abilities are welcome. Music and lyric sheets will be provided. Anyone is welcome to teach a song to the group.
There is no charge, though donation for the Kemper Center are appreciated.
‘Felting Friday’ at Kenosha
Art Association
KENOSHA — “Felting Friday” takes place 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Kenosha Art Association, 5615 Seventh Ave.
Participants will make felted items using wool and a special needle. Friday’s theme is Valentine’s Day.
Other “Felting Fridays” will be Feb. 21 and March 6.
The fee is $30. To enroll, call 654-0065.
More information is available at www.kenoshaartassociation.org.
First Friday at I-94 information center
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — First Friday events will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau’s I-94 Visitor Information Center, 10519 120th Ave.
Local attractions and businesses will offer food samples, displays, giveaways and more.
Travelers and local residents can collect ideas for things to see and do in the Kenosha area and throughout Wisconsin and pick up a copy of the new 2020 Kenosha Area Visitors Guide.
The featured exhibitors this month are Brat Stop, Kenosha History Center, Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum, Dinosaur Discovery Museum, Robin’s Nest Cakery, Red Oak Restaurant, Pringle Nature Center, Hampton Inn & Suites with Candlewood Suites and Value Inn.
For more details, call the center at 262-857-7164 or the downtown Kenosha center at 262-654-7307.
‘Comfort for a Cause’ at Kenosha County Center
KENOSHA — “Comfort for a Cause” meets 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Kenosha Senior Center, 2717 67th St.
The public is welcome to join in and create afghans for veterans and others in need in the community.
For more information, contact Kim Hemphill by calling 262-914-4543 or emailing her at lillykim@hotmail.com, or by calling Kenosha Senior Center at 262-359-6260 or visiting its website at www.kusd.edu/seniorcenter.
Spinning class at Wilmot High
WILMOT — A spinning class begins Friday at Wilmot High School, 11112 308th Ave.
The class meets 5:30 to 6:15 a.m. each Friday through April 3 (no class March 27).
Each class/ride simulates an outdoor bike ride with flats and hills. Spinning is a challenging workout that is suitable for all levels of fitness. Each class concludes with a cool down and stretching.
The cost is $40.
To register, go to www.wilmothighschool.com, click on Community tab, then go to Community Outreach or call 262-862-2351, ext. 318.
KAC Legislators’ Breakfast set for Friday
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Achievement Center’s Legislators’ Breakfast will be 8 to 10 a.m. Friday at the center, 1218 79th St.
Local legislators and program participants are invited to discuss matters affecting those with disabilities.
For more information, contact Marisa Markowski at 262-658-9509 or mmarkowski@thekac.com.
Acrylic painting class at Wilmot High
WILMOT — An acrylic painting glass meets 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.. Feb. 11 at Wilmot Union High School, 11112 308th Ave.
Registration is required by Friday.
Participants will paint a “Love Gnome.”
No painting or drawing experience is necessary; all supplies are provided.
The cost is $27. To register, go to https://www.bluevioletinspiration.com/events.
‘Intro to eBooks’ at Community Library
TWIN LAKES — An “Intro to eBooks” program meets 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Community Library, 110 S. Lake Ave.
Participants will learn how to borrow, download and read digital library books.
Registration is required. Participants should bring their own device.
For more information or to register, call 262-877-4281 or go to www.communitylib.org.
‘Friday Fun Days’ at Simmons Library
KENOSHA — “Friday Fun Days” meet 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, and Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.
During “Friday Fun Days,” children are invited to have fun with crafts, construction and toys.