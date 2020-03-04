Event briefs for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Class a computer introduction

STURTEVANT — An introduction to computers class meets 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd.

In this course, students will learn to use keyboard, mouse and flash drive, how to navigate in Microsoft Windows, how to manage files and folders, how to save and share files and how to compose a professional email message.

The cost is $99. Register at www.training.gtc.edu.

For more information, contact rochea@gtc.edu or call 262-564-2627.

Book club to meet at library

KENOSHA — The Politics & Military Action Book Club meets from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

This book club is designed for those interested in politics, political leaders and military actions.

Each month features a different topic to read about and discuss. For more information, contact Scott Kroes at skroes@mykpl.info or call 262-564-6318.

‘Wiggle Room” at Northside Library