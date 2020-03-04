Event briefs for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Craft event to make latte cups
SALEM LAKES — A craft activity to make a latte cup takes place 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Community Library, 24615 89th St.
Participants will make a paper latte cup and a matching notecard.
Supplies are provided. Registration is required at www.communitylib.org or by calling 262-843-3348.
Pringle to host nature hike
BRISTOL — A nature hike will take place 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave.
Hikes take place the first Saturday of every month, exploring different parts of Bristol Woods County Park.
This program is open to all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult.
The is no charge, and no advance registration is required.
For more information, call 262-857-8008 or go to www.pringlenc.org.
Union Grove UMC to host chili supper
UNION GROVE — A fundraising chili supper will be served 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Union Grove United Methodist Church/Bright and Beautiful Christian Childcare Center, 906 12th Ave., Union Grove.
Cost is $7. Ages 6 and younger eat for free. All carryouts are $7.
Class a computer introduction
STURTEVANT — An introduction to computers class meets 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd.
In this course, students will learn to use keyboard, mouse and flash drive, how to navigate in Microsoft Windows, how to manage files and folders, how to save and share files and how to compose a professional email message.
The cost is $99. Register at www.training.gtc.edu.
For more information, contact rochea@gtc.edu or call 262-564-2627.
Book club to meet at library
KENOSHA — The Politics & Military Action Book Club meets from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
This book club is designed for those interested in politics, political leaders and military actions.
Each month features a different topic to read about and discuss. For more information, contact Scott Kroes at skroes@mykpl.info or call 262-564-6318.
‘Wiggle Room” at Northside Library
KENOSHA — “Wiggle Room,” an activity for ages 0-3 with a caregiver, takes place 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Northside Library, 1500 27th ave.
Participants will play, move and make friends.
This month’s theme is “Color Party.”
‘Biggie Smalls’ pottery class set
KENOSHA — “Biggie Smalls” pottery wheel class, for ages 9 and older with an adult, meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.
Participants will have their own wheels but will work side-by-side to learn how to wedge, center and create a simple vessel.
The cost is $35.
For more information or to register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.