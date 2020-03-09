Event Briefs (March 10, 2020)

Pokémon Club at the library
KENOSHA — The Pokémon Club — for children in grades K-5 — meets 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Participants can play Pokémon games, trade cards, play board games or learn to draw Pokémon.
Game Club meets Thursday
KENOSHA — The Game Club meets 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Participants can play a variety of board, card, dice and role-playing games.
‘Old Weird America’ series continues at Northside Library
KENOSHA — The “Old Weird America” series continues at 6 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., with a program about Wonder Woman.
“Power, Femininity and the Story of Wonder Woman” will focus on the creator of Wonder Woman, Harvard-educated psychologist William Moulton Marston, who said Wonder Woman was a role model for the kids of “women who should rule the world.”
The program will look at the real-life models for the character and the secret life of its creator.
Historian Cathy Polovina leads the monthly “Old Weird America” series, looking a bit closer at a variety of adventurous, innovative and unusual characters throughout American history.
Midday Movie coming Thursday
KENOSHA — The Midday Movie begins at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Every Thursday afternoon features screenings of highly rated newer releases and nostalgic throwback favorites.
This week’s movie is 2019’s “Judy.”
‘Books & Cookies’ at the library
KENOSHA — “Books & Cookies” meets 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Children age 5-9 are invited to hear a story, then partake in crafts related to the book while enjoying cookies and working on literacy and social skills.
Here are the photos that have run with stories published online and in the print product of the Kenosha News between March 2 and March 5, 2020.