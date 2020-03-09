Event Briefs (March 10, 2020)

Pokémon Club at the library

KENOSHA — The Pokémon Club — for children in grades K-5 — meets 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

Participants can play Pokémon games, trade cards, play board games or learn to draw Pokémon.

Game Club meets Thursday

KENOSHA — The Game Club meets 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

Participants can play a variety of board, card, dice and role-playing games.

‘Old Weird America’ series continues at Northside Library

KENOSHA — The “Old Weird America” series continues at 6 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., with a program about Wonder Woman.

“Power, Femininity and the Story of Wonder Woman” will focus on the creator of Wonder Woman, Harvard-educated psychologist William Moulton Marston, who said Wonder Woman was a role model for the kids of “women who should rule the world.”

The program will look at the real-life models for the character and the secret life of its creator.