Evers allows churches to hold drive-up services; one tentatively planned Sunday in Kenosha

“The advisory Kenosha County issued yesterday was in accordance with the guidelines that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services was recommending at the time. The Kenosha County Division of Health supports the points of the advisory that the governor released today,” a spokesman for the department stated.

In his statement, Evers said religious organizations could hold services in small gatherings of less than 10 people, through streaming services or “in parking lots with congregants staying in cars, avoiding person-to-person contact.”

Messiah Lutheran Church, 2026 22nd Ave. in Kenosha is tentatively planning a drive-up service at 11 a.m. on Easter. Pastor James Roemke said the church had been getting conflicting information on whether it would violate the governor’s order, but tentatively planned to go forward after learning of the statement Thursday.

“It’s Easter,” Roemke said, saying he wanted an opportunity for the congregation to meet even if it was to sing hymns from their cars. “It’s been a great comfort and a blessing when we see the teachers doing their little teacher parades, and part of this is we wanted to do a parade through the neighborhood.”

Roemke said he was not aware of any other churches in the area that were planning parking lot services.