Evers allows churches to hold drive-up services; one tentatively planned Sunday in Kenosha

Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday that churches and other religious organizations can hold drive-up services under the Safer at Home order as long as people don’t leave their vehicles, prompting Kenosha County to step back from its health department recommendations.
Evers issued a statement Thursday afternoon with guidance for religious organizations with questions about holding services during the COVID-19 crisis with Good Friday and Easter approaching.
It came after the conservative legal advocacy group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty issued a letter to Evers demanding that “he clarify, correct, and restrain local government officials who are using .. the ‘Safer at Home’ order, to ban drive-up religious services.”
As of Thursday afternoon, 140 people in Kenosha County had tested positive for COVID-19 with one fatality. Statewide, there have been 2,885 people have tested positive for the virus with 111 deaths. About 29 percent of people in the state with the virus have been hospitalized.
On Wednesday, Kenosha County issued guidance for churches and religious organizations that groups of more than 10 should not meet in confined spaces for services, specifically citing parking lots as meeting the definition of a confined space.
After the governor’s statement Thursday, the county shifted its recommendation.
“The advisory Kenosha County issued yesterday was in accordance with the guidelines that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services was recommending at the time. The Kenosha County Division of Health supports the points of the advisory that the governor released today,” a spokesman for the department stated.
In his statement, Evers said religious organizations could hold services in small gatherings of less than 10 people, through streaming services or “in parking lots with congregants staying in cars, avoiding person-to-person contact.”
Messiah Lutheran Church, 2026 22nd Ave. in Kenosha is tentatively planning a drive-up service at 11 a.m. on Easter. Pastor James Roemke said the church had been getting conflicting information on whether it would violate the governor’s order, but tentatively planned to go forward after learning of the statement Thursday.
“It’s Easter,” Roemke said, saying he wanted an opportunity for the congregation to meet even if it was to sing hymns from their cars. “It’s been a great comfort and a blessing when we see the teachers doing their little teacher parades, and part of this is we wanted to do a parade through the neighborhood.”
Roemke said he was not aware of any other churches in the area that were planning parking lot services.
The Archdiocese of Milwaukee announced in March that all Easter week services at Catholic churches would be canceled, with Good Friday and Easter masses celebrated by Archbishop Jerome Listecki livestreaming.
Other large churches in the area, including Journey Church and Kenosha Bible Church, were also streaming services online.
