Evers and Baldwin to Trump: Kenosha needs more funding

"When you visited Kenosha, Wisconsin you made a commitment to help the city and state recover and rebuild with a promise of federal funding. You told local business owners you would help them rebuild completely and also help with economic development. And you opened a roundtable by committing to “do a lot for the state.” We welcome your commitments, but are dismayed that the funding you announced in Kenosha will not be sufficient to rebuild and heal the Kenosha community. The vast majority of the funding you have already announced cannot be used to rebuild Kenosha following the unrest. Kenosha needs real solutions, not empty gestures. We are asking you to provide federal aid that will actually help the community, along with its residents and businesses, rebuild.