Evers and Baldwin to Trump: Kenosha needs more funding

Gov. Tony Evers and Sen. Tammy Baldwin, both Democrats, have sent the following letter to President Trump following his visit to Kenosha.
The letter reads as follows:
"When you visited Kenosha, Wisconsin you made a commitment to help the city and state recover and rebuild with a promise of federal funding. You told local business owners you would help them rebuild completely and also help with economic development. And you opened a roundtable by committing to “do a lot for the state.” We welcome your commitments, but are dismayed that the funding you announced in Kenosha will not be sufficient to rebuild and heal the Kenosha community. The vast majority of the funding you have already announced cannot be used to rebuild Kenosha following the unrest. Kenosha needs real solutions, not empty gestures. We are asking you to provide federal aid that will actually help the community, along with its residents and businesses, rebuild.
"For example, you announced $4 million to support small businesses. This is a welcome announcement, but Kenosha was already counting on these funds to help businesses and entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19. The funding was approved for that use in the CARES Act, bipartisan legislation Congress passed in March. This Economic Development Administration funding will support loans to small businesses in Kenosha County to alleviate the economic impact of the pandemic. It cannot be used for damages tied to the unrest.
"You also announced $42 million to support public safety statewide. The Department of Justice followed that announcement with a press release repackaging $41 million in grant awards already announced and awarded throughout the state, or already anticipated this year. More than half of the funding included in that announcement is Wisconsin’s Crime Victims Fund dollars for Fiscal Year 2020. In fact, it seems the only new funding you announced in Kenosha is $1 million for Kenosha law enforcement.
"We have seen the need for additional federal funding in Kenosha firsthand. There is a need for aid for small businesses and help rebuilding public infrastructure and offsetting the public cleanup and recovery costs. Kenosha and Wisconsin will need a more robust federal response than you have already announced. We look forward to your plan to support a complete rebuild because the Kenosha community deserves more than empty promises."
