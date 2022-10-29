 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WISCONSIN CAMPAIGN SATURDAY

Evers, Barnes, Roe, Kaul and Rodriguez make campaign stops in Kenosha Saturday

Governor Tony Evers was at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., as part of his multi-day “Doing the Right Thing” bus tour across Wisconsin Saturday afternoon, joined by former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who met with local residents earlier that day.

The Kenosha rally also featured Lt. Gov. candidate Sara Rodriguez, Attorney General candidate Josh Kaul and First Congressional district candidate Ann Roe.

Attendees were varied, ranging from college students like Nicole Biba to long-time union members like Hunter Scott, political representative for the Machinist Union.

Biba, a Carthage student and an intern with the Wisconsin Democrats, said they have worked to improve youth involvement in this year’s election.

“I’m excited, there’s a good number of young people today,” Biba said.

Scott said the main issue for people like him was workers’ rights, recalling the fall of Wisconsin unions under then-Gov. Scott Walker, when both the Governor and Congress were Republican. In a famously purple state, Scott expected the margins to be thin, as they were four years ago.

“It’s going to be a close race, it’s Wisconsin,” Scott said. “Get out and vote.”

During his speech, Evers framed opponent Tim Michels as a political radical for Wisconsin, criticizing his stance on several key issues this election cycle, including education, reproductive rights, public safety and election integrity.

Michels has repeated several claims of voter fraud during the 2020 Presidential election, and said at times that he was open to decertification efforts in Wisconsin.

Evers also repeatedly pointed to Michel’s position about abortion, saying that Michels stood by the 1849 law Wisconsin is currently under that bans abortions except in cases where the pregnant person’s life is in danger.

In-person early voting began Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin amid ongoing lawsuits affecting which ballots can be counted or tossed, recently ordered bans on drop boxes, and restrictions on who can return ballots. The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final two-week push to Election Day in the swing state where both Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers are on the ballot. Polls have shown the governor's race between Evers and Republican Tim Michels to be about even, while Johnson has an apparent lead over Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the Senate race. The Wisconsin Supreme Court in July banned absentee ballot drop boxes located anywhere other than in a local election clerk's office. The court also said that only the voter can return the absentee ballot. A federal court later clarified that federal law allows people with disabilities to receive assistance returning their ballots. A judge sided with Republicans in another lawsuit ruling that election clerks are not permitted to fill in missing witness address information. In order to be counted, each absentee ballot must include the signature and address of a witness. The elections commission had issued guidance in 2016 saying clerks could fill in that information. But the judge ruled that because state law does not allow for that to be done, the guidance was illegal. There are two pending lawsuits over how much of the witness's address must be present in order for the clerk to accept the ballot. The elections commission has said an address is the street number, street name and municipality. But one lawsuit, filed by the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, seeks a ruling on what constitutes a missing address, arguing that clerks should accept anything short of a completely blank address. The legal fight has led to confusion among some clerks about what ballots they can accept or reject for missing information. A judge in that lawsuit planned to announce her ruling Wednesday, after she previously voiced concerns about creating confusion after voting has begun. Nearly 259,000 absentee ballots had been returned as of Tuesday, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. That equates to a return rate of 56% as of 14 days before the election. At this point in 2020, 69% of requested absentee ballots had been returned, but that was also during the first year of the pandemic when the use of absentee balloting surged to previously unseen levels.

Currently, the Evers administration has promised not to prosecute any citizens under the 173-year-old law.

Speeches framed the Democratic ticket as a bulwark against a surge of Republican extremism.

“Folks, we gotta win this,” Evers said.

Barnes similarly described his opponent Ron Johnson as an extremist, criticizing U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson for his previous comments on COVID and women’s rights, saying he was out of touch with Wisconsin residents and the state’s heritage of progressive politics.

“We have been at the forefront of change for a long time; Ron Johnson doesn’t represent who we are,” Barnes said.

Earlier appearance

Earlier Saturday at the Regimen Barber Collective, 1345 52nd St., Barnes met with local students, community leaders, business owners and residents, discussing issues ranging from support for youth programs, Barnes’ stances on crime, economic support for small Black-owned businesses, and even their favorites in comics: DC or Marvel.

Barnes said he’s visited with residents in all 72 Wisconsin counties, talking with them and hearing their perspectives.

“Grey’s Anatomy” actress Kelly McCreary was also attending, campaigning for Barnes and other Democratic candidates. A Milwaukee native, McCreary said she’s always cared about the importance of voting, especially with the issues at play today.

“It breaks my heart to witness the backwards steps this state has been taking,” McCreary said. “It’s been a war of attrition on our progressive ways.”

