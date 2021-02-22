Evers' budget proposes $9.75 million to fund Innovation Center at Chrysler site

Kenosha’s proposed $19.5 million “innovation center” could receive nearly $10 million from the state to fund its construction and fuel an intrinsic piece of the city’s ambitious goal to develop the 107-acre Chrysler site, which has sat dormant for more than a decade now.

On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers announced his recommendation that the state Legislature approve the city’s request as a part of a proposed $2.38 billion in recommended budget investments in his 2021-23 capital budget plan. According to a news release, the multi-billion-dollar offering represents one of the strongest investments to-date for Wisconsin’s facility infrastructure and continues to leverage historic low bond rates. The proposed capital budget would support major projects across the state in 31 counties.

“I’m very happy with the governor’s support and the legislators’ support for this project. It’s something that I believe, long term, will be a huge benefit to Kenosha and the State of Wisconsin,” Mayor John Antaramian said upon learning of the announcement. “This is the first of a number of grants we expect to be coming our way. We believe there is more to come that people will see.”