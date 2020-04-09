Evers closes several state parks including Richard Bong State Recreational Area
BONG RECREATION AREA

The Grand Entrance to the newly-installed Nature Explore Classroom, with thirteen stations, at the Bong Recreation Area. Activity areas include music and movement, two art spaces, messy materials and climbing and crawling.

Gov. Tony Evers today directed the Department of Natural Resources to close several state parks to protect the health and safety of Wisconsinites.

The closings include the Richard Bong State Recreational Area in Kenosha County.

“I wanted to keep state parks open for the public to enjoy during this challenging time which is why outdoor activity is listed as an essential activity under the Safer at Home order,” Evers said.

“Unfortunately, growing difficulty with ensuring social distancing compliance, dwindling cleaning supplies and mounting trash are some of the challenges faced by our state parks staff. We have to address the growing public health and safety concern and protect Wisconsinites.”

Concerned about COVID-19?

