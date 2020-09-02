Evers disputes president's claim of credit for National Guard involvement in city

Local law enforcement has praised the cooperation between agencies, including the Guard, law enforcement officers from around the state who have arrived to help in the city under a statewide mutual aid pact, and federal investigators from different agencies.

Evers said he found Trump’s tweet Monday about Kenosha and the National Guard troubling. “If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now,” Trump tweeted.

“I just thought that was a slap in the face,” Evers said. “It didn’t make sense to me that he would make that claim. The fact of the matter is the city, the county and the state have been working together in a collaborative, good way right from the beginning. And all those cities have been sending their mutual aid right from the beginning. It was just an insult to them.”

Police Chief Daniel Miskinis told the president that the agencies have worked together to try to keep protests peaceful. Those efforts have been successful over the last week, as three violent nights have been followed by days of largely peaceful protest.