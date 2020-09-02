Evers disputes president's claim of credit for National Guard involvement in city

During a roundtable at Bradford High School Tuesday, President Trump continued to take credit for bringing National Guard troops to Kenosha during unrest over the last week.
John Rode, III, former owner of Rode’s Camera Shop — who was invited to a roundtable with the president after the current owners of the shop declined, thanked the president for doing so.
The Wisconsin National Guard — like the National Guard around the county — is under control of the governor. According to state and local officials, Gov. Tony Evers authorized sending Guard troops to the city at the request of local authorities, at about 3 a.m. Monday, hours after unrest began.
Trump indicated at the roundtable that the state delayed in sending troops and implied that the federal government is now in charge.
“If they would’ve responded to the first call, it would’ve been — it would’ve been a little different story,” Trump said in answer to Rode. “But they did respond, which is better than some governors, frankly. And once they responded and once we took, you know, control of it, things went really well.”
The National Guard troops here — more than 1,500 between members of the Wisconsin Guard and those from three other states — have not been federalized and remain under state control.
Evers told the Kenosha News that he first heard from the Trump administration about the unrest in Kenosha on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 25. By that time, the governor said, the number of Guard members in the city had already doubled from the first day.
The governor said he declined help from the Department of Homeland Security at that time. Federal law enforcement and investigators from agencies including the FBI and ATF are in Kenosha aiding local law enforcement.
“The Trump administration did not call me until Tuesday afternoon. I talked to Mr. Meadows (Chief of Staff Mark Meadows) first. He talked about the federal government helping. He offered help in the form of the Department of Homeland Security, and I declined that,” Evers said. “It did not work in Portland and I was not going to repeat that situation in Kenosha.”
Evers said the number of National Guard troops was continuing to increase in the city, and Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp was already working to bring in Guard troops from other states.
After he spoke to Meadows last Tuesday afternoon, Evers said, he spoke on the phone with Trump.
“He talked about the importance of the National Guard. I told him the National Guard was already there,” Evers said. “Then he started talking about something else — the shooting. And that was the end of the conversation. I would say it was five minutes at the most.”
Local law enforcement has praised the cooperation between agencies, including the Guard, law enforcement officers from around the state who have arrived to help in the city under a statewide mutual aid pact, and federal investigators from different agencies.
Evers said he found Trump’s tweet Monday about Kenosha and the National Guard troubling. “If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now,” Trump tweeted.
“I just thought that was a slap in the face,” Evers said. “It didn’t make sense to me that he would make that claim. The fact of the matter is the city, the county and the state have been working together in a collaborative, good way right from the beginning. And all those cities have been sending their mutual aid right from the beginning. It was just an insult to them.”
Police Chief Daniel Miskinis told the president that the agencies have worked together to try to keep protests peaceful. Those efforts have been successful over the last week, as three violent nights have been followed by days of largely peaceful protest.
“So with the ability of the National Guard to come out and to assist us, with the tremendous outpouring of support from the federal assets from every department that has come out, we were able to restore peace, and we’re working toward order and healing and growth,” Miskinis said.
Mayor John Antaramian
