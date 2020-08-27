Evers: 'People of Kenosha are ready to make lives better'

Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes made their first visit to Kenosha since the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police and the protest, riots, and looting that have followed for four days.
Evers said he has been in constant contact with local staff and officials, and said he came as soon as he could.
He spent time walking around downtown Kenosha with community and business leaders who “have faced a lot of trauma over the last three days.”
The thing that gives him extraordinary hope, Evers said, is seeing all the volunteers who are working to paint, pass out water and help one another.
“At the end of the day the people of Kenosha are ready to make lives better, and they’re already in that process,” Evers said.
Barnes said about the visit downtown: “It was important to do that, because in the wake of it all you see community actually being built. It is out of some of the most devastating circumstances that we often see communities being built more holistically, and more inclusively, in ways that have traditionally not happened before.
When questioned, Evers said he did not know how many Wisconsin National Guard members are in Kenosha.
Earlier in the day, his office announced that Arizona, Michigan and Alabama will send National Guard troops under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.
EMAC is a mutual aid agreement that allows governors to provide state-to-state assistance during declared states of emergency.e.
Evers has been criticized for not sending enough Guard troops. County Board members have asked for 1,500, and as of Wednesday there were 500. Evers also Wednesday agreed to accept federal assistance from President Trump. Wisconsin National Guard troops have been on duty in Kenosha since August 24.
“We’re here to preserve public safety,” he said, with a mission of “keeping the peace and keeping public safety” and preserving Kenosha as “a wonderful place to come
Local officials are leading the response in Kenosha, and National Guard troops are serving in a support role to assist civil authorities in preserving public safety and individuals’ ability to exercise their First Amendment rights to assemble peaceably.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.