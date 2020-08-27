Evers: 'People of Kenosha are ready to make lives better'

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes made their first visit to Kenosha since the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police and the protest, riots, and looting that have followed for four days.

Evers said he has been in constant contact with local staff and officials, and said he came as soon as he could.

He spent time walking around downtown Kenosha with community and business leaders who “have faced a lot of trauma over the last three days.”

The thing that gives him extraordinary hope, Evers said, is seeing all the volunteers who are working to paint, pass out water and help one another.

“At the end of the day the people of Kenosha are ready to make lives better, and they’re already in that process,” Evers said.

Barnes said about the visit downtown: “It was important to do that, because in the wake of it all you see community actually being built. It is out of some of the most devastating circumstances that we often see communities being built more holistically, and more inclusively, in ways that have traditionally not happened before.

When questioned, Evers said he did not know how many Wisconsin National Guard members are in Kenosha.