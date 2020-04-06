Evers postpones statewide election until June 9

Republicans have appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, asking that it not allow absentee ballots to be counted beyond Tuesday. They argue that partial results could be leaked. The court was considering whether to take action.

Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe warned clerks not to defy the federal court order and release any results before April 13. To reduce the chance of that happening, Wolfe told clerks to minimize access to vote totals and not transmit any until after 4 p.m. on April 13.

Republicans want to suppress turnout, particularly in Democrat-heavy Milwaukee, because that will benefit Republicans and the conservative Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, who is seeking a 10-year term, Erpenbach said.

“Democrats have always been good about getting out the vote on the day of," Erpenbach said. "If you’re looking at the newspapers, watching TV, you know right now it’s dangerous.”

Meanwhile, mayors across the state, including Democrats in Wisconsin's two largest cities of Milwaukee and Madison, had urged Evers not to hold the election out of public safety concerns. Evers initially said he didn't have the legal authority to do that and had instead called on the Legislature to make it a mail-in election, as was done in Ohio.