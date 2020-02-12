Evers submits FEMA request

Some areas don’t qualify

Initial reports estimated about $30 million in damage was done to public infrastructure in the three affected counties. However, the preliminary damage assessment identified several areas that did not meet the threshold to qualify for possible federal assistance. As a result, those costs must be removed from any request for a federal declaration.

“While many of the affected communities suffered more damage to public infrastructure than would be eligible for federal assistance, any aid the federal government can provide will help with the recovery process,” said Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

If approved, FEMA’s Public Assistance Program would help communities recover some of the eligible costs incurred, including public infrastructure repair and debris cleanup from the storms. FEMA provides 75 percent of eligible costs. The state and local communities share the remaining 25 percent.

The request marks a step in the right direction for local municipalities, who have long been on their own without state or federal funding.

The city is nearing completion of an $8 million lakefront infrastructure project in Kennedy Park. A similar $5 million project will soon begin at Southport Park.