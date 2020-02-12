Evers submits FEMA request

Federal relief to repair significant local shoreline damage is in the hands of President Trump.
Gov. Tony Evers has officially submitted a request for a federal disaster declaration for Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee to repair about $10 million in damages to public infrastructure along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
A combination of high Lake Michigan water levels and 55 mph wind gusts proved to be a recipe for disaster on Jan. 11 as massive waves attacked the area’s eroding shoreline, flooding residential streets, tearing up city walkways and running roughshod through a Pleasant Prairie home.
The storm damaged a failing retaining wall at Southport Park, flooded Simmons Island and uprooted dozens of bricks along the HarborPark promenade. A walking path and grass terrace at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., was washed away.
Last week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Wisconsin Emergency Management completed a preliminary damage assessment in Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee. Government officials verified about $10 million in damages where repairs would be eligible for federal reimbursement.
“Large waves and shoreline flooding across southeastern Wisconsin badly damaged infrastructure that helps protect communities and enhances the valuable natural resource that is Lake Michigan,” Evers said. “Federal disaster assistance would help ensure those areas can be repaired quickly and restored to what they looked like before the storms.”
Some areas don’t qualify
Initial reports estimated about $30 million in damage was done to public infrastructure in the three affected counties. However, the preliminary damage assessment identified several areas that did not meet the threshold to qualify for possible federal assistance. As a result, those costs must be removed from any request for a federal declaration.
“While many of the affected communities suffered more damage to public infrastructure than would be eligible for federal assistance, any aid the federal government can provide will help with the recovery process,” said Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator.
If approved, FEMA’s Public Assistance Program would help communities recover some of the eligible costs incurred, including public infrastructure repair and debris cleanup from the storms. FEMA provides 75 percent of eligible costs. The state and local communities share the remaining 25 percent.
The request marks a step in the right direction for local municipalities, who have long been on their own without state or federal funding.
The city is nearing completion of an $8 million lakefront infrastructure project in Kennedy Park. A similar $5 million project will soon begin at Southport Park.
“We had to make a decision,” Mayor John Antaramian said. “We’re going to spend the money to fix this because we can’t afford not to fix it.”
No aid for homeowners, businesses
The level of damage does not currently meet requirements for federal disaster relief for businesses or homeowners. Residents and businesses should check with their municipal government or emergency management offices for information on possible resources available.
Local property owners in need of erosion control have been granted permission to begin repairs immediately instead of waiting through a lengthy permitting process.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released a Great Lakes Emergency Erosion Control Self-Certification form for state residents living on Lake Michigan, Lake Superior and Green Bay. Homeowners who meet a series of professional standards are allowed to submit a one-page document with the understanding they will eventually apply for a proper work permit.
The self-certification form (No. 3500-127) is available online at https://dnr.wi.gov. Homeowners should review, complete and submit the form to the email address provided. Once it is properly submitted, work may proceed provided it meets all of the necessary requirements.
A permit must be applied for within 18 months of completion.
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
CAROL BEACH
CAROL BEACH
CAROL BEACH
KEMPER CENTER
KEMPER CENTER
KEMPER CENTER
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
Here is a roundup of photos taken over the weekend at various events around Kenosha County happening between Jan. 10 and Jan. 12, 2020.