 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Evers to Trump: "I write today to respectfully ask you to reconsider"
View Comments
breaking topical alert

Evers to Trump: "I write today to respectfully ask you to reconsider"

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Ill. teen charged in Kenosha shooting that killed 2, hurt 1

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. The city has suffered from unrest in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is at rear. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

President Trump is planning to visit Kenosha Tuesday, but Gov. Tony Evers wants him to reconsider.

Evers sent a letter today: 

"These past few months, from managing a pandemic to facing entrenched racial disparities and inequities, our state -- like so many others -- has faced unimaginable challenges," Evers wrote. "But this past week has been particularly difficult. Kenosha and communities across Wisconsin are enduring extraordinary grief, grappling with a Black man being shot seven times and the loss of two additional lives on Tuesday night at the hands of an out-of-state armed militant."

Also he wrote,

"I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state. I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together."

 

View Comments
1
1
0
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics