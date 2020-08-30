Evers to Trump: "I write today to respectfully ask you to reconsider"

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Trump is planning to visit Kenosha Tuesday, but Gov. Tony Evers wants him to reconsider.

Evers sent a letter today:

"These past few months, from managing a pandemic to facing entrenched racial disparities and inequities, our state -- like so many others -- has faced unimaginable challenges," Evers wrote. "But this past week has been particularly difficult. Kenosha and communities across Wisconsin are enduring extraordinary grief, grappling with a Black man being shot seven times and the loss of two additional lives on Tuesday night at the hands of an out-of-state armed militant."

Also he wrote,

"I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state. I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together."

