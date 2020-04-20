Evers unveils Badger Bounce Back plan to reopen the state

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Tony Evers has announced Wisconsin's "Badger Bounce Back" plan, outlining the criteria Wisconsin must meet to safely and logically reopen its economy through a phased-in approach.

“As we've learned over the past month, in the most difficult of circumstances, Wisconsinites will rise to the occasion, helping each other and working together to do what's best for our families, our neighbors, and our communities,” Evers said Monday.

“That's what the Badger Bounce Back is all about: our resilience as a people and as a state.”

Evers said the plan “begins the process of preparing our businesses and our workforce for the important planning that will result in the safe and logical reopening of our economy.” It is informed in part by the President's Guidelines for Opening Up America Again issued by the White House on Thursday, the same day Evers extended Wisconsin's Safer at Home order through May 26.

Currently, Wisconsin does not meet the criteria the White House established to start reopening the state.