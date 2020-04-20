Evers unveils Badger Bounce Back plan to reopen the state

Gov. Tony Evers has announced Wisconsin's "Badger Bounce Back" plan, outlining the criteria Wisconsin must meet to safely and logically reopen its economy through a phased-in approach.
“As we've learned over the past month, in the most difficult of circumstances, Wisconsinites will rise to the occasion, helping each other and working together to do what's best for our families, our neighbors, and our communities,” Evers said Monday.
“That's what the Badger Bounce Back is all about: our resilience as a people and as a state.”
Evers said the plan “begins the process of preparing our businesses and our workforce for the important planning that will result in the safe and logical reopening of our economy.” It is informed in part by the President's Guidelines for Opening Up America Again issued by the White House on Thursday, the same day Evers extended Wisconsin's Safer at Home order through May 26.
Currently, Wisconsin does not meet the criteria the White House established to start reopening the state.
Under the plan, the state will need to show a downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses and COVID-19 symptoms reported within a 14-day period and a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within that period. When the state has seen these efforts be successful, Wisconsin can begin to reopen.
As part of the effort to quantify criteria has been met, the state set a goal of conducting 85,000 tests per week, averaging about 12,000 tests per day. It also will expand contact tracing and more aggressively track the spread.
Each phase of reopening the state will be incrementally less restrictive on businesses and individuals. The state Department of Health Services is expected to announce the transition to each phase with an order fully articulating the activities that will resume.
Phase One will include:
• Allowing mass gatherings of up to 10 people.
• Restaurants opening with social distancing requirements.
• Removal of retail restrictions for Essential Businesses and Operations and additional operations for non-essential businesses
• K-12 schools being allowed to resume in-person operation and child care settings resuming full operation.
Phase Two will include:
• Allowing mass gatherings of up to 50 people.
• Restaurants resuming full operation and bars reopening with social distancing requirements.
• Non-essential businesses resuming operations with social distancing requirements.
• Post-secondary education institutions being able to resume operation.
Phase Three will include:
• Resuming all business activity and gatherings, with minimal protective and preventative measures in place for the general public and more protective measures for vulnerable populations.
The state DHS, in consultation with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, also will be able to issue additional orders to reduce restrictions on certain businesses or sectors if it is determined that removing the restrictions does not negatively impact health and safety goals.
Also, the state DHS, in consultation with local health officials, may address localized outbreaks with a localized order. Such order may include adjusting the Phase or instituting tailored restrictions based on the needs of a particular location, county, or region.
