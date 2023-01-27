Evers visits Gateway, emphasizes investments into state workforce, law enforcement

Gov. Tony Evers toured Gateway Technical College Thursday afternoon, talking with students and faculty, learning more about the school’s programs and facilities and emphasizing the importance of investing in Wisconsin’s workforce.

The visit was part of a statewide press tour following his State of the State address Tuesday, with the governor also visiting Oshkosh earlier Thursday.

Gateway faculty gave Evers and his staff a tour of the school’s HVAC and refrigeration training facilities, as well as the law enforcement program’s gun range and immersive simulator.

Evers met with four Gateway students, cosmetology student Hannah Wade, and HVAC students Jaheim Tankson, Alejandro Rangel and Reynaldo Rodriguez. They discussed their programs and what they were doing in their studies.

“He asked how we got into it, what we do,” Wade said.

Rangel, who is already working in the HVAC trade, said Gateway’s programs impressed him when he first started taking classes.

“They do a really good job of keeping it hands on and giving you the directions you need to be able to go out there into the field and get a good job, and keep you learning on whatever path you want.” Rangel said.

School staff demonstrated the law enforcement incident simulator, the VirTra, a series of wrap-around screens that simulated various scenarios for trainees. Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld acted through an abduction scenario. Blumenfeld and Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions Secretary Cheryll Olson-Collins joined Evers on Thursday's visit.

The group of state and school officials stepped into a law enforcement class, where students were learning about constitutional law. Evers briefly spoke to the group of about two dozen trainees, thanking them for their efforts.

“Thanks to all of you. We need lots of people,” Evers said. “It’s so important to get the right numbers, and right now we don’t have those numbers.”

During Evers’ State of the State address, Evers proposed an additional $100 million investment in the Workforce Innovation Grant Program to bolster the state’s workforce, especially in the healthcare and education fields, and expand Wisconsin’s clean energy workforce.

In 2021, Gateway received millions of dollars in support through the grant program.

“We support our technical colleges, they do a great job,” Evers said. “There’s no question that they provide a good service, that they put people into great paying jobs.”

Evers said he continues to encourage people to consider the trades and technical school, which are a “good way to make a living” while keeping the state’s workforce strong.

“You don’t have to have a PhD to make a good living here in the state of Wisconsin,” Evers said. “The training you can get through Gateway, they will reach lots of young people in a real positive way.”

One of the strengths of colleges such as Gateway, Evers said, is their relationships with industries.

“Gateway and other technical colleges in the state of Wisconsin have such good rapport with local and statewide industries, and they’re using that relationship to make sure that everybody is trained so they can walk out of here with a job,” Evers said.

The governor's visit also focused on a shortage of law enforcement personnel in Wisconsin, an issue Evers expects will receive bipartisan support to address.

“One of the reasons there’s a shortage of law enforcement is that there’s not enough money flowing to municipalities, cities, counties and townships.” Evers said. “They will get more money. I feel confident that Republicans and Democrats understand this issue about shared revenue.

IN PHOTOS: Gov. Evers visits Kenosha to give grant money to Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood STATE GRANTS Evers announces millions of dollars for city, county STATE GRANTS STATE GRANTS STATE GRANTS STATE GRANTS STATE GRANTS STATE GRANTS Evers announces millions of dollars for city, county