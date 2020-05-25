Every Memorial Day has a special meaning for this Kenosha family

For lifelong Kenosha resident and business owner Dino Sturino, today’s Memorial Day observance has deep meaning.
With four direct relatives and a brother-in-law who served in the military — and one son who paid the ultimate sacrifice — it’s not hard to understand why the day is so special.
And while he beams with pride at the family connections to the armed services, it’s also a tough day.
Today is all about taking a pause to especially thank those who never made it home.
“It means remembering men and women who served, people who lost lives, how great we have it,” said Sturino from the patio at his restaurant, 1543 22nd Ave., Kenosha. “A lot of countries don’t have it as nice as we do.
“I always said Memorial Day means to kind of remember who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Some gave and some gave all.”
Sturino served in the Navy during the Vietnam Era, following both his father and grandfather, who were in the Army during World War II and I, respectively. His brother-in-law, Jim Schneider, served 20 years in the Navy.
Schneider was married to Sturino’s sister, Doreen, for 40 years. Doreen recently died after a battle with breast cancer.
And the blood lines certainly don’t stop there.
Both of Sturino’s sons also were in the Army — Alonzo, who was an Army Ranger, and Paul, a member of the Screaming Eagles Air Assault unit in the 101st Airborne — during the Iraq War.
Paul Sturino was killed as a result of an accidental discharge from another soldier’s firearm on Sept. 22, 2003, in Quest, Iraq. According to an online record of his death, Paul Sturino was assigned to B Battery 2nd Battalion 320th Field Artillery Regiment out of Fort Campbell, Ky.
Dino said he leaned heavily on his partner of 23 years, Christine Straate, when word came of his son’s death.
“She supports me,” he said. “When I lost my son, that’s hard. She gives me a lot of support, which is very precious.
“(Memorial Day) means a lot to me. A lot of men and women have done a lot. It’s good to realize and to remember. ... When you put on the uniform, there’s a certain amount of pride that goes with it. There’s pride, responsibility and honor. That really says it all.”
Sturino said his son had just received his 21st birthday card and shared that message with his father.
“I said,’Paul, you’ll be home sooner than you think,’” Sturino said. “Eight days later, he was home.”
Straata said her two sons answered the door when military officials arrived to deliver the sobering news of Paul’s death.
“We thought he was coming home for a break,” she said. “That wasn’t it at all. He was coming home, but not the way you wanted him to.”
No winner in warThe loss of his son at such a young age drove home a point that Sturino knew to be fact from a lifetime of being around the military.
No matter the outcome at the end of a war, there’s never any victor to be crowned.
“No one ever wins in a war,” he said. “There’s no winning in a war. Sure, you may declare victory, but when you lose people in your family, there’s no winning there.”
Although 17 years have passed since his son’s death, time never will fully heal the wound that was left behind, Sturino said.
He thinks about Paul, his father and grandfather often.
“You live with them every day,” he said. “I talk about my dad, my grandpa and my son. We sit and talk about my kids, what they did, how hard it was for them and how hard it is for me at times. Some days, I’m in a really good mood, and other days, I just sit and cry.”
Sturino beamed with pride when he reflected on the family roots in the military, which covered every major war except Korea and Desert Storm.
His grandfather came to the United States from Italy, and almost immediately decided his desire to serve in the Army.
“He was so happy to be here, he joined the Army,” Sturino said. “I always asked him, ‘Grandpa, what was it like?’ and he always said, ‘You really don’t want to know.’”
Sturino’s father followed his grandfather’s footsteps and joined the Army when World War II broke out, and when the Vietnam War began, he knew what had to be done.
“I felt it was my honor and respect (to join),” he said. “And I wanted to do it, also.”
When it comes to his two sons, Sturino said, like many fathers, he gave them plenty of life advice for them to consider, but also knew he owed it to them to allow both the ability to make their own adult decisions.
And he couldn’t have been more proud of their decisions to also serve their country.
“It’s a lot of pride, a lot of honor, and I felt my kids did the right thing,” Sturino said. “I wish they would have come back good and sound and not gone what they went through, but you can’t predict the future. I feel very honored and very lucky to have two boys who served.
“I have a lot of respect and honor that my boys loved and honored our country so much that they went and did the honorable thing.”
And his thoughts on five direct relatives from the same family along with his brother-in-law as military veterans?
Well that goes without saying.
“It’s part of our heritage,” he said. “Men and women fought and died for this country back in the 1700s, and they came here for a chance for freedom. That’s what we should have. That’s what I believe in.”
The connections don’t end with just his family, either, as Sturino sees everyone in military as all part of the same fraternity.
“When a vet sees another vet, they recognize each other,” he said. “We did a lot.The men and women who are serving right now, I give my hat off to all of them. We’re all in this together. That’s what it’s all about.”
Hidden enemy
Sturino, who grew up with his siblings working at the restaurant his parents originally bought in 1968, reflected a bit on the current state of affairs and the COVID-19 pandemic.
This enemy may be the most dangerous one of them all, he said.
“We are in a war with the coronavirus, and that’s a hidden war,” Sturino said. “I can’t see it. You can’t see it. During World War I, you knew your enemy. During World War II, you knew your enemy. During all the other times, you knew your enemy.
“(With) this, you don’t know. You can’t see it. You can’t taste it. You can’t find it. You can’t touch it. You can’t do anything. You’re basically fighting something that no one can see. It’s hurting (everyone) and touched so many people’s lives. They don’t even know where to go any more.”
While the pandemic has been tough on everyone, including business owners like Sturino, he expressed both gratitude and optimism for his restaurant moving forward.
Having to change the business model in a flash wasn’t easy, but he said the restaurant had tremendous support from its customers.
“We’re very fortunate that we have such nice customers that have kept us afloat,” he said. “We work long, hard hours, and our customers have been very supportive with fish fry’s, pizza and that kind of stuff. I’m very thankful to have such good customers.”
Somber day
For Sturino and Straate, today is much more than the unofficial beginning of summer, already made a bit strange with the pandemic still at the forefront of our lives.
There will be a visit to St. George Cemetery in Kenosha along with plenty of memories throughout the day.
“I’m going to go visit my grandpa, my dad, my son and pray and think of all the other men and women today,” he said. “I’ll spend time with mom, who is 88. I’ll take her to the cemetery (as well).”
Those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice and the families they’ve left behind never are far from their thoughts, Straate said.
“We think about all these families who have lost their sons and daughters,” she said. “Some people, that was their only child. It’s just a day to think about all the people who paid the ultimate price.”
