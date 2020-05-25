Every Memorial Day has a special meaning

Well that goes without saying.

“It’s part of our heritage,” he said. “Men and women fought and died for this country back in the 1700s, and they came here for a chance for freedom. That’s what we should have. That’s what I believe in.”

The connections don’t end with just his family, either, as Sturino sees everyone in military as all part of the same fraternity.

“When a vet sees another vet, they recognize each other,” he said. “We did a lot.The men and women who are serving right now, I give my hat off to all of them. We’re all in this together. That’s what it’s all about.”

Hidden enemy

Sturino, who grew up with his siblings working at the restaurant his parents originally bought in 1968, reflected a bit on the current state of affairs and the COVID-19 pandemic.

This enemy may be the most dangerous one of them all, he said.

“We are in a war with the coronavirus, and that’s a hidden war,” Sturino said. “I can’t see it. You can’t see it. During World War I, you knew your enemy. During World War II, you knew your enemy. During all the other times, you knew your enemy.