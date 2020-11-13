'Evolution in Sound' at Carthage College Nov. 14

Wind Orchestra selections also traverse a variety of historical periods and styles, including “Terpsichore Dances” by Michael Praetorius, “See What His Love Can Do” by J.S. Bach, “Collage” by Tetsunosuke Kushida and the last movement on Carl Holmquist’s Symphony No. 1 — “Play!”

The live stream starts at 4 p.m. today (Nov. 14) at www.carthage.edu. For more information, call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 or email oee@carthage.edu.

Thorne’s recital is Sunday

Carthage College senior Matthew Thorne will perform his recital, “Beyond Imagination,” at 2 p.m. Sunday in A.F. Siebert Chapel. This recital is open to Carthage students, faculty, and staff only. The general public is welcome to watch the performance online, via a live stream on www.carthage.edu.

Thorne will showcase his technical and musical mastery over the organ through a variety of pieces, according to organizers. The recital opens with “Nun danket alle Gott” (“Now Thank We All Our God!”) by Sigfrid Karg-Elert and continues with the chorale prelude “Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme” (“Wake, Awake, for Night is Flying”) by Johann Sebastian Bach.