'Evolution in Sound' at Carthage College Nov. 14

Carthage College’s Fall Band and Percussion Studio Concert — called “Evolution in Sound” — is available to the general public through a free online live stream.
This semester, Carthage events are not open for in-person audiences.
The Percussion Ensemble will join with the Concert Band and Wind Orchestra at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Each group’s selections will “provide a journey through the various sounds and styles associated with their development,” according to organizers.
Professor Michael Kozakis, instructor of percussion, will lead the Percussion Ensemble, and Professor James Ripley, director of Instrumental Music Activities, will conduct the Concert Band and Wind Orchestra.
The Percussion Ensemble opens the concert with a traditional drumming piece by Anthony Cirone called “Four Four for Four.” Balancing that is a more contemporary approach to percussion writing by David Hall, called “Escape Velocity.” The percussion portion of the concert ends with Evelyn Glennie’s “A Little Prayer” for marimba.
The Concert Band will then perform a wind band transcription for “A Little Prayer,” followed by Renaissance music by Thoinot Arbeau, a Baroque collection of “Heldenmusik” (heroic music) by Georg Philipp Telemann and two movements from William Grant Still’s “Folk Suite for Band.”
Wind Orchestra selections also traverse a variety of historical periods and styles, including “Terpsichore Dances” by Michael Praetorius, “See What His Love Can Do” by J.S. Bach, “Collage” by Tetsunosuke Kushida and the last movement on Carl Holmquist’s Symphony No. 1 — “Play!”
The live stream starts at 4 p.m. today (Nov. 14) at www.carthage.edu. For more information, call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 or email oee@carthage.edu.
Thorne’s recital is Sunday
Carthage College senior Matthew Thorne will perform his recital, “Beyond Imagination,” at 2 p.m. Sunday in A.F. Siebert Chapel. This recital is open to Carthage students, faculty, and staff only. The general public is welcome to watch the performance online, via a live stream on www.carthage.edu.
Thorne will showcase his technical and musical mastery over the organ through a variety of pieces, according to organizers. The recital opens with “Nun danket alle Gott” (“Now Thank We All Our God!”) by Sigfrid Karg-Elert and continues with the chorale prelude “Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme” (“Wake, Awake, for Night is Flying”) by Johann Sebastian Bach.
He will also perform Brahm’s chorale “Es ist ein Ros’ entsprungen” (“Lo, How a Rose e’er Blooming”) and another chorale prelude by Bach called “Christ lag in Todesbanden” (“Christ Jesus Lay in Death’s Strong Bands”). Thorne will then perform “Berceuse” by Louis Vierne and “O God Beyond All Praising” by Gustav Holst and end the recital with “Carillon” by Louis Vierne.
The second to last piece — “O God Beyond All Praising” — serves as the inspiration for the title of this recital. Thorne encourages listeners to meditate on the text that showcases Christ’s gifts that are beyond our imagination.
The hymn’s focus on perseverance mirrors Thorne’s journey through his college career.
“The road to this celebration has been filled with many experiences that have taught me valuable lessons,” he said. “It has taken me beyond the wildest imagination of where I thought it would.”
