Ex-newspaper manager in Walworth County pleads guilty in theft case

ELKHORN — A former general manager of a Walworth County newspaper company has pleaded guilty to stealing from the business.

Cynthia R. Jensen, 56, is a former general manager of Southern Lakes Newspapers LLC, which publishes newspapers in Lake Geneva and elsewhere.

Jensen also was general manager of affiliate Rock Valley Publishing LLC, which publishes other newspapers in northern Illinois.

Both companies are based in Delavan.

Neither company has any connection to the Kenosha News or its parent company, Lee Enterprises, which also owns the Lake Geneva Regional News and Racine Journal Times.

Jensen pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to identity theft-obtain money, a felony, in connection with thefts that were reported to exceed $200,000 between 2015 and 2018.

In exchange for her guilty plea, the Walworth County district attorney dropped eight other counts.

A judge sentenced Jensen to two years of probation and ordered her to complete restitution totaling $24,500, in addition to $250,000 in restitution that she has paid already.