Exhibit includes locally built engines, concept models

The automotive exhibit at the Kenosha History Center includes five Kenosha-built engines donated to the facility by United Auto Workers Local 72.

“This takes a deep dive into Kenosha’s engine-building history,” said Chris Allen, executive director of the center.

Jon Martens, the center’s collections and exhibition specialist, said the 4-cylinder and 6-cylinder engines were manufactured between 1984 until the engine plant closed in 2010.

Two of the engines on display were among the last off the line and bear the signatures of workers who assembled them.

Another has been cut away to show visitors how its internal moving parts function.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Display panels have photos of engines, including a single-cylinder 1902 Jeffery.

“It and its two-cylinder successor were very small,” Martens said. “Both were maybe 6 inches wide and 6 inches tall. They produced four horsepower, but as they were fine-tuned, they got up to nine horsepower.”

The exhibit also features a mini-design studio loaned to the center by AMC/Chrysler designers. It boasts two 3-foot-long clay models depicting imagined, modern-day versions of an AMX combined with a Rebel Machine, and a Marlin.