Exhibit to feature Kenosha Creative Space members’ works

A gallery exhibit now on display at the Kenosha Creative Space features works by the organization’s artist members.

An open house for the KCS Members Spotlight is scheduled to take place at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, to be followed by a reception with the artists at 5:30 p.m.

The exhibit is scheduled to remain on display through June 18.

“We’re excited to showcase the works of our diverse group of member artists,” said Francisco Loyola, Kenosha Creative Space executive director. “This exhibit demonstrates the considerable talent in our local art scene, and we’re proud to have these artists as part of our KCS family.”

Members and friends with works on display include:

Haven Nicole Wells, known as “Ms. B Haven,” of Havenly Arts Studio

Pam Thomey, watercolorist and Kenosha Creative Space board member

Kevin Poirier, photographer and Kenosha Creative Space board member

Sinclair Myhre, Kenosha Creative Space Featured Emerging Visual Artist

Kenosha Symphony Orchestra

Kenosha Opera Festival