Exhibit to feature Kenosha Creative Space members’ works

A gallery exhibit now on display at the Kenosha Creative Space features works by the organization’s artist members.
An open house for the KCS Members Spotlight is scheduled to take place at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, to be followed by a reception with the artists at 5:30 p.m.
The exhibit is scheduled to remain on display through June 18.
“We’re excited to showcase the works of our diverse group of member artists,” said Francisco Loyola, Kenosha Creative Space executive director. “This exhibit demonstrates the considerable talent in our local art scene, and we’re proud to have these artists as part of our KCS family.”
Members and friends with works on display include:
Haven Nicole Wells, known as “Ms. B Haven,” of Havenly Arts Studio
Pam Thomey, watercolorist and Kenosha Creative Space board member
Kevin Poirier, photographer and Kenosha Creative Space board member
Sinclair Myhre, Kenosha Creative Space Featured Emerging Visual Artist
Kenosha Symphony Orchestra
Kenosha Opera Festival
Katie Wallner of Hot Mess Studios LLC
Julia Schiller, photographer
Erica Ness, documentarist
HarborPark Sculpture Walk slideshow
Display by Samantha Jacquest, Blue House Books owner, “Found Objects in Used Books”
Maria Blasnig Bishop of Breath of Courage
Window display art by Jaimie Brown
Visual art by Francisco Loyola
Kenosha Creative Space is a nonprofit organization committed to creating economic opportunities for local artists, musicians, creatives, entrepreneurs and local partner organizations. The partner organizations and individual supporters share the goal of using their collective resources for the mutual benefit of the Kenosha Creative Space, the creative community and the community at large.
More information about Kenosha Creative Space and its programming is available online at www.kenoshacreativespace.com or search for “Kenosha Creative Space” on Facebook.