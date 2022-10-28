Exploring the dark side of trick-or-treating

Trick-or-treating — Halloween’s main event and a great way to meet your neighbors — kicks off this afternoon in Pleasant Prairie.

From 3 to 6 p.m. (and 2 to 5 p.m. today in Wheatland), miniature ghosts, goblins, werewolves and princesses will be walking door-to-door collecting candy and other treats.

Now before all you Halloween purists start yelling about how trick-or-treat has to be after dark on Oct. 31, let me confess that I, too, had fallen victim to that sentiment.

For several years, the city of Kenosha had trick-or-treat times on the Sunday afternoon before Halloween, and I joined the chorus of people demanding that trick-or-treating take place on Halloween. And after dark.

I was caught up, like other adults, in a wave of nostalgia for my own childhood Halloweens, when we ran from house to house after dark.

Those happy memories, however, blinded me to the reality that Oct. 31 can be really cold — and really, really dark!

It must have been the fog of age, but somehow I’d forgotten how many years my sisters and I had to cover up our costumes underneath winter coats just to survive the holiday without frostbite. Remember: We’re talking about a Wisconsin night in late October.

Before we steam ahead toward Thanksgiving, let me just say I was wrong about this whole trick-or-treating subject.

About 10 years ago, city officials gave in to the folks yelling “Make Halloween Great Again” and moved trick-or-treating to the night of Oct 31.

Which means while kids who trick-or-treat this afternoon can expect a high of 57 degrees, Kenosha’s trick-or-treaters will face mild temps from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, but then the sun goes down (at 5:45 p.m.) and it gets cold and dark.

Shivering kids aside, here's another issue with trick-or-treating from 4 to 7 p.m. on a Monday: A lot of adults are still at work at 4 p.m. and won't be available to a) escort their children as they go in search of treats and b) hand out candy at the door. Until Halloween is declared an official holiday, that's not likely to change.

We’ve tried it “old school” in Kenosha; now, can we go back to the Sunday afternoon schedule?

For 2023, let’s try daylight hours for candy seekers. I want to greet children in cute costumes that I can actually see, and I don’t want to miss al the fun because I'm still in the newsroom.