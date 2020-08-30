EXTENSION: Highlighting the need for safety awareness on and off-farm

Drivers should slow down when approaching farm equipment on roads, exhibit patience and caution when passing slow moving vehicles, and be aware of indications that a tractor may be about to make a turn. Equipment slowing down to make a left-hand turn is often when impatient drivers see an opportunity to pass – a move that can result in serious collisions.

Farm machinery operators are also encouraged to ensure their equipment has up-to-date lighting and visible slow-moving vehicle signage and to avoid roadway travel during low light and high traffic hours.

Age also plays a factor

Persons aged over 65 represented a majority of the victims involved in farm-related fatalities. This finding isn’t totally surprising, as farmers generally work later into their golden years than workers in other fields. Older farmers may be more at risk when navigating the hazards of farm work.