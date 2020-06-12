EXTENSION: Stay at home tips: How to help youth deal with change and loss

High school youth may be experiencing grief during this time of physical distancing.
During this period of their development, sports, clubs, friends, and celebrations are all very important to them. While you cannot change the circumstances, you can support them through this turbulent time.
Grief is a response to loss and our youth are experiencing a significant amount of loss. Grief is a normal part of the human experience. It comes in many shapes and forms and is not experienced in any particular order.
The following stages provide examples of how your youth may be feeling, what they may be thinking, or how they might be behaving.
Shock and Denial
When dealing with a sudden and overwhelming experience, it is not uncommon to pretend the change is not happening. Denying the severity of this unprecedented event gives them more time to absorb all the change.
Anger
Anger may come out misdirected at family members or inanimate objects. Not all youth will experience this stage and others may linger here.
Bargaining
During grief, youth may feel vulnerable and helpless, especially within the context of a global health crisis. In those moments of intense emotions, it is not uncommon to look for ways to regain control or to want to feel like you can affect the outcome of an event.
Depression
Depression may feel like the inevitable landing point of any loss. However, if youth feel stuck here or can’t seem to move past this stage of grief, talk with a mental health professional. A therapist can help you work through this period of coping.
Acceptance
Acceptance doesn’t mean youth have moved past the grief or loss of their expected high school experiences. It means that youth have accepted the situation and have come to understand what it means in their life.
Creating new meaning
When the immediate loss has come to completion, there will be time to support your youth in exploring how these losses have shaped them.
What can you do to help?
Let them feel sad and let them express thoughts and feelings in their language.
Validate their feelings. Don’t dismiss the problem or emotion. Don’t say things like “get over it” or “at least you’re not…”
Ask questions, don’t push, be genuine and supportive, and be comfortable with silence.
Remember their experiences and perspective may not be the same as yours.
Involve the youth in the solution about how you can help them. For example, help your youth explore activities that might help manage symptoms.
What if you need more help?
Parenting high school students is hard work. Now, more than ever, we need to draw upon support and use self-help strategies as we lead our teens through these times.
In order to be fully present for your youth, take good care of yourself and attend to your own emotions. You are surrounded by others who are sharing similar experiences and together you can support each other.
For additional support, reach out to other parents, your school community, your faith community, or medical and mental health providers.
Jen Reese is UW-Extension 4-H program educator for Kenosha County.
