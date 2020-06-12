EXTENSION: Stay at home tips: How to help youth deal with change and loss

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

High school youth may be experiencing grief during this time of physical distancing.

During this period of their development, sports, clubs, friends, and celebrations are all very important to them. While you cannot change the circumstances, you can support them through this turbulent time.

Grief is a response to loss and our youth are experiencing a significant amount of loss. Grief is a normal part of the human experience. It comes in many shapes and forms and is not experienced in any particular order.

The following stages provide examples of how your youth may be feeling, what they may be thinking, or how they might be behaving.

Shock and Denial

When dealing with a sudden and overwhelming experience, it is not uncommon to pretend the change is not happening. Denying the severity of this unprecedented event gives them more time to absorb all the change.

Anger

Anger may come out misdirected at family members or inanimate objects. Not all youth will experience this stage and others may linger here.

Bargaining