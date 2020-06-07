Extension: The history and celebration of June Dairy Month

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our nation has been celebrating dairy products and the dairy industry in June since the late 1930s. I took a look back at the decade when June Dairy Month became a national celebration to provide some context for recognizing the importance of dairy’s past and present in 2020.

Much like the reality dairy farmers are living today, the 1930s brought significant challenges to the dairy industry. The Great Depression contributed to depressed milk prices, with many dairy farmers receiving prices in 1933 that were half of what they were paid in 1930. In Wisconsin, this led to frustration among farmers, especially those whose milk was sold for cheese or butter processing instead of fluid milk for bottling. At the time, fluid milk prices were slightly higher than prices received for milk destined for processing.

Groups of farmers throughout the state joined together to petition for higher prices by dumping milk and blocking roads to cut off supplies to processors. The milk strikes of 1933 led to violent interactions between striking and non-striking farmers, milk shippers, processors, and National Guardsmen called in to respond to the strikes.