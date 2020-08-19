Face coverings required to be worn on all city public transit

Riders and operators of all city owned and operated transit, including buses, streetcars and trolleys, soon will be required to wear face coverings.
The City Council approved a resolution requiring face masks in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 ensuring the safety of both riders and drivers. The mask mandate will be in effect for 90 days, according to Ald. Anthony Kennedy, who heads the city transit commission.
Kennedy said the proposal was in the works before Gov. Tony Evers’ state mandate that went into effect Aug. 1. The state mask order requires wearing a mask in public indoor settings, public transit and outdoor park structures, expires Sept. 28.
Kennedy said the mask requirement is similar to one passed by the city of Milwaukee. It also has the support of Kenosha’s local transit union.
ExceptionsThe exceptions to the requirement include:
Children under age 6.
Those who fall into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for not wearing face coverings due to a medical condition, mental health condition, developmental disability, or otherwise covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Those whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering.
Riders who refuse to wear masks and are not subject to the exceptions will be declined service. Deputy City Attorney Matthew Knight said the policy would be enforced, in effect, the same as someone who declined to pay fare.
The city will provide masks to riders who have limited access to them, according to the resolution. The masks are being funded through a federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security grant.
Ald. Dominic Ruffalo said he is in support of the policy because people are riding in close quarters.
“I am for this and I’m glad that masks will be provided. I think that’s a good thing,” he said.
The council voted 15-1 in favor of the transit mask mandate. Ald. Dave Paff cast the dissenting vote. Ald. David Bogdala was absent.
Council in masks 90 days
The City Council also approved an ordinance requiring all of its members to wear face coverings, a stipulation to resuming live, in-person meetings at City Hall.
The ordinance is expected to take effect soon and would also have 90-day duration, which could be revisited, depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council has been holding its meetings via teleconference since the end of March. Since then, the council chambers have undergone remodeling to include transparent plastic partitions for each member.
Ald. Jan Michalski, who proposed the ordinance, originally asked that it remain in effect through March 1.
Michalski said that if city workers, who are required to wear masks throughout the day on the job, could do it, so could council members. He said the duration of the proposal was established to account for several things including public health officials bracing for a new wave of coronavirus cases this fall and that a vaccine would not be ready until later this year or early into next year, according to the nation’s health officials in charge of pandemic response.
“The worst that would happen to us is that there would be 17 of us who would inconvenienced for a couple of hours a week at committee meetings and council meetings,” he said.
Re-start public in-person meetings
According to Michalski, holding meetings via teleconference has also appeared to deter public participation.
“A lot of times people can’t hear us. We can’t hear each other. There are people having difficulty muting and unmuting their phones,” he said. “What’s even harder is when was the last time we had any public comments BEFORE a common council meeting?”
While the public can submit their comments via e-mail, they don’t, he said.
“It’s hard for the public to participate in these meetings right now over the phone, and I think that it’s important that we have them participate,” he said. “The administration has made it very clear that we will not have any (in person) meetings, unless we all mask up. It’s just something that we’re all going to have to do.”
Ald. Rocco LaMacchia proposed a compromise asking that they consider a 90-day trial period or an end date of Sept. 28, when the state mandate expires, but not into March next year.
Ruffalo wondered why have the ordinance at all given that the state already requires masks be worn indoors.
“Is this really necessary. Isn’t this kinda doubling up on it?” he asked.
Michalski said the duration for the state’s requirement is a short time and he was also concerned about the possibility that the state’s mandate could be overturned in a legal challenge. Ald. Shayna Griffin, a registered nurse and the council’s newest member, said she supported Michalski’s proposal “100 percent,” adding that it didn’t appear that the pandemic would end before the year’s end.
“I think the date is appropriate to keep as initiated,” she said.
Ald. Eric Haugaard and LaMacchia alluded to the new barrier configuration in the chambers that has been installed for protection.
Michalski said that while the partitions are up, members would still be two feet apart and not the six feet prescribed for social distancing. He said masks would be “good to have” to prevent the spread of the virus as “someone may have COVID and not be aware of it.”
Is ordinance necessary?
Paff said he was not convinced an ordinance was necessary.
“With the governor’s mandate we could be sitting together tonight,” said Paff, who then asked what penalties an alderperson would incur for disregarding the proposed mask requirement.
Michalski likened it to a member who disregarded the dress code, saying that it would be up to the council to vote on whether that person stays.
“If you’re not wearing a mask, you can depart and that is the penalty and you must depart,” he said.
Ald. Dan Prozanski, acting council president in place of Bogdala, said the real debate was whether they would have to wear a mask for 90 days or until March 1.
“Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good,” he said.
He offered that if there’s enough support for the 90-day trial, the body ought to pass it. It could always be extended or ended earlier.
The votes
Following nearly a half hour of debate, the council voted 10-6 approving the 90-day duration.
Voting in favor of the amendment were Alds. Haugaard, LaMacchia, Paff, Griffin, Bruce Fox, Keith Rosenberg, Mitchell Pedersen, Prozanski, Jack Rose and Ruffalo. Voting against were Alds. Bill Siel, Michalski, Holly Kangas, Kennedy, Rollin Pizzala and Curt Wilson.
The council passed the mask ordinance 14-2, with all but Paff and Ruffalo casting dissenting votes.
Contacted following the meeting, City Administrator John Morrissey, said the plan is to re-start in-person meetings for the City Council and its committees in October. He said while the council would be required to wear masks, masks would be recommended for the public attending the meeting.
