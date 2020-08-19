Face coverings required to be worn on all city public transit

“It’s hard for the public to participate in these meetings right now over the phone, and I think that it’s important that we have them participate,” he said. “The administration has made it very clear that we will not have any (in person) meetings, unless we all mask up. It’s just something that we’re all going to have to do.”

Ald. Rocco LaMacchia proposed a compromise asking that they consider a 90-day trial period or an end date of Sept. 28, when the state mandate expires, but not into March next year.

Ruffalo wondered why have the ordinance at all given that the state already requires masks be worn indoors.

“Is this really necessary. Isn’t this kinda doubling up on it?” he asked.

Michalski said the duration for the state’s requirement is a short time and he was also concerned about the possibility that the state’s mandate could be overturned in a legal challenge. Ald. Shayna Griffin, a registered nurse and the council’s newest member, said she supported Michalski’s proposal “100 percent,” adding that it didn’t appear that the pandemic would end before the year’s end.

“I think the date is appropriate to keep as initiated,” she said.