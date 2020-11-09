Facebook controversy: Kenosha Alderman LaMacchia's posts comment called racist

Ald. Kennedy ‘saddened’

Commenting online, Kenosha 10th District Alderman Anthony Kennedy, wrote, “I am so saddened to see this. Until recently I have enjoyed my relationship with Rocco LaMacchia Sr. We were always able to talk and work together when we had commonality.”

In an interview Monday, Kennedy, who is Black, said he is not quick to call someone racist but became concerned about LaMacchia’s social media comments in recent months. “Some things started popping up about six months ago. I got concerned when it became constant and with velocity.”

“When I want to level that charge (of racism) I want to be very sure about it and not be casual about it. To go there to say he was a racist was a hard step to take; I wanted to believe he didn’t know what he was saying,” Kennedy said. “Maybe he doesn’t realize how hurtful and divisive these things are.”

LaMacchia insists he is not a racist. “People are blowing this way out of proportion .... They are adding fuel to the fire and calling me racist because I stood up for (the Christopher Columbus statue).”