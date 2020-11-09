Facebook controversy: Kenosha Alderman LaMacchia's posts comment called racist

Shortly after the Associated Press called the presidential election in favor of Joe Biden, Rocco LaMacchia Sr., alderman for Kenosha’s 5th District, posted a comment on Facebook that has drawn the criticism of civic leaders, residents and even Hollywood actor and Kenosha native Mark Ruffalo.
Seeming to encourage rioting in Kenosha, the comment drew a response from Facebook that labeled it racially defamatory.
In a phone interview Monday, LaMacchia said his comment was “just a joke over the election” and not intended to be taken seriously.
“It was nothing ... What I posted was supposed to be something funny,” he said. “It was like, ‘I’ve never done this (rioting) before, where do I start?’ Someone said we should start at Tenuta’s (Kenosha’s famous deli and market), another person said Bath and Body works.”
Those sharing the online post pointed to previous comments by LaMacchia, and called him a racist.
On his Twitter feed, Ruffalo asks, “What is wrong with this person?”
Ruffalo shared tweets from LaMacchia that included the following statement: “They wonder why so many African Americans are in prison.”
In another tweet, part of a conversation with someone with the handle Bill Barber, LaMacchia answers Barber’s question “Where are all the white folks?” LaMacchia’s answer: “Working.”
Ald. Kennedy ‘saddened’
Commenting online, Kenosha 10th District Alderman Anthony Kennedy, wrote, “I am so saddened to see this. Until recently I have enjoyed my relationship with Rocco LaMacchia Sr. We were always able to talk and work together when we had commonality.”
In an interview Monday, Kennedy, who is Black, said he is not quick to call someone racist but became concerned about LaMacchia’s social media comments in recent months. “Some things started popping up about six months ago. I got concerned when it became constant and with velocity.”
“When I want to level that charge (of racism) I want to be very sure about it and not be casual about it. To go there to say he was a racist was a hard step to take; I wanted to believe he didn’t know what he was saying,” Kennedy said. “Maybe he doesn’t realize how hurtful and divisive these things are.”
LaMacchia insists he is not a racist. “People are blowing this way out of proportion .... They are adding fuel to the fire and calling me racist because I stood up for (the Christopher Columbus statue).”
In August, citizens on both sides of the issue clashed over their stands for keeping the statue of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus in HarborPark. Statues and imagery of Columbus have been removed from communities across the U.S. because of what some perceive as his violence toward and subjugating of indigenous people during his explorations of the New World.
The proper forum?
“Is he (LaMacchia) a racist? I can’t answer that,” Kennedy said. “I am very concerned about his posts and they are making some people in this community feel marginalized. Given what this city has been through we need people to be more inclusive, empathic and compassionate — all those soft people skills — these posts don’t play to this.”
Kennedy added that social media isn’t the place for public officials to air personal opinion. His message to LaMacchia: “You do have a freedom of speech but also a responsibility as a local politician.”
LaMacchia says he is done with social media. “It was all a joke — people who really know me know I’m not racist. I am getting beat up over nothing.”
“Facebook is supposed to be a fun way to see your kids and grandkids — if I was going to doing something (like riot) would I put it on Facebook?”
