Facebook post leads to defamation lawsuit

Clark is president of the board at the Kenosha Community Health Center, an unpaid volunteer position. Clark was also once on the board of an organization called the Kenosha Cares Coalition, which was active in 2014 to support political candidates for the Kenosha Unified School District Board. That organization became politically active again this year — with an entirely new board that did not include Clark — supporting candidates for the Kenosha County Board, including the candidate that ran successfully against Poole.

On April 29, Clark’s attorney Todd Terry sent a letter to the five members of the Republican board demanding that the Facebook post be retracted. The letter states that Clark is no longer involved with Kenosha Cares Coalition, that the Kenosha Community Health Center is funded through federal sources and a block grant administered by the city of Kenosha and receives no county funds, and that Clark receives no money for his volunteer position with the health center.

“I certainly understand there can be political and personal animus between people and I respect that,” the letter states. “Where that animus crosses the line is where someone in your position makes entirely false and unsupported statements to the public at large which cause harm to the subject of those statements.”