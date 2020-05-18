Facebook post leads to defamation lawsuit

A Kenosha accountant and former Kenosha County Board supervisor is suing members of the executive board of the Republican Party of Kenosha County.
Joseph Clark filed suit this month against the individual members of the executive board — Erin Decker, who is also a member of the Kenosha County Board, Matt Augustine, Mary Verzal, John Poole and Don Diehl — over a post on the party Facebook page calling Clark “crooked” and accusing Clark of benefiting from local tax dollars through political payback.
Clark’s suit accuses the members of the board of “actual malice in making false and defamatory statements about Clark” knowing they were false or “with reckless disregard whether they were true or not.”
The post, which went online April 28, accuses Clark of receiving political payback through a COVID-19 testing site.
The post begins: “King Kreuser is now using tax dollars to help out his buddy, Joe Clark.”
And it ends, “King Kreuser and Big-man Beth know these people will do their bidding since they are bought and paid for by Crooked Clark ... This is how Kenosha County tax dollars are being spent — as political payback.”
The post was still online Monday.
The Facebook post at issue draws together several issues, starting with the Kenosha Community Health Center’s involvement in a drive-up testing site for COVID-19. The non-profit health center, which primarily serves low-income patients with medical, dental and behavioral health care, partnered with Gateway Technical College and the Kenosha County Division of Health to operate the drive-up testing site, which is still open. Through Monday, about 600 people had been tested at the site.
Clark is president of the board at the Kenosha Community Health Center, an unpaid volunteer position. Clark was also once on the board of an organization called the Kenosha Cares Coalition, which was active in 2014 to support political candidates for the Kenosha Unified School District Board. That organization became politically active again this year — with an entirely new board that did not include Clark — supporting candidates for the Kenosha County Board, including the candidate that ran successfully against Poole.
On April 29, Clark’s attorney Todd Terry sent a letter to the five members of the Republican board demanding that the Facebook post be retracted. The letter states that Clark is no longer involved with Kenosha Cares Coalition, that the Kenosha Community Health Center is funded through federal sources and a block grant administered by the city of Kenosha and receives no county funds, and that Clark receives no money for his volunteer position with the health center.
“I certainly understand there can be political and personal animus between people and I respect that,” the letter states. “Where that animus crosses the line is where someone in your position makes entirely false and unsupported statements to the public at large which cause harm to the subject of those statements.”
The letter states that Clark is a private business owner and not a public political figure (he left the County Board in 2012). “The reference to him as “crooked” is well beyond the bounds of free speech or opinion.”
The letter demands that the post be removed, that the members of the board pay Clark’s attorney fees and make a $1,000 donation to the Kenosha Community Health Center.
Clark filed suit when the post was not removed by May 5. According to the suit, Terry “received confirmation from the defendants that they had no intention of retracting or removing the Facebook post.”
Poole initially spoke to the Kenosha News on Monday, then called back and retracted his statements.
Decker said “collectively, all of us have no comment on the record.”
The five people named in the suit have not filed a legal response according to court records.
Clark and Terry also said they had no comment.
In the suit, Clark is seeking unspecified monetary damages. The parties are expected in court for a scheduling conference Sept. 10.
