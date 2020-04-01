Faced with an oversupply, dairy farmers have to dump milk

Dumping milk is not something Tom Leedle, co-owner of Black Cat Dairy farm in Lake Geneva, said his three-generation farm family has ever had to do for economic reasons.
“We started putting it down the drain (Tuesday) night,” Leedle said. “You do the best you can to have a good product, and it’s a real hit in the gut that you can’t sell it.”
The difficult decision came after a call from the Dairy Farmers of America, requesting farmers who sell their milk to DFA consider voluntary dumping of product amid a changing market during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Leedle family contracts with DFA to market their milk.
“With the uncertainty of COVID-19 and evolving consumer buying habits, we are seeing demand for dairy products change,” Kristen Coady, vice president of corporate communications for the Dairy Farmers of America, said in a written statement to the Kenosha News.
Initially, there was an increase in demand at grocery stores in anticipation of shelter-in-place orders. However, that demand “is starting to level off,” Coady said.
At the same time, demand for milk products decreased as a result of school and restaurant closures, which has resulted in an overall surplus of milk.
“These sudden changes in demand are resulting in uncertainty, and are forcing some dairy manufacturers to cut or change production schedules or build inventories,” Coady said.
“Due to the excess milk and plants already operating at capacity, there is more milk right now than space available in processing plants. This, in combination with the perishable nature of our product, has resulted in a need to dispose of raw milk on farms, in some circumstances.”
Exports ‘dried up’
The Leedle’s milking stock produces roughly 40,000 pounds of milk per day in a state-of-the-art robotic milking barn.
“I remember we had to dump milk years ago when the weather was so bad the trucks couldn’t get through for a couple of days — but never because of supply,” Leedle said.
He said it also does not help that the export market has “dried up.”
“Exports out of this country are virtually nonexistent because of the virus being worldwide,” Leedle said. “Seven- to 8-percent of our production usually goes to the export market.”
Leedle said he will still get paid from the DFA for the milk he has to dump under the marketing agreement. But, the waste of product is disheartening, especially at a time when grocery stores can’t keep it in stock.
Dairy farmers warned
Dairy farmers throughout Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties — and nationwide — have received similar calls and notices.
Roughly 75 percent of dairy farmers in the tri-county area in southeastern Wisconsin are part of the Foremost Farms-USA cooperative. They received a letter urging them to consider dumping milk amidst a collapsing market.
“We are asking our members to voluntarily reduce your milk production to the best of your ability,” the letter says. “We also need to be prepared for scenarios that would require members to dump milk on member farms.”
Letter causes concerns
Sue Crane, whose Brighton dairy farm is part of the Foremost Farms cooperative, said the letter caused concern across the close-knit dairy farming community.
“I read the letter twice and called our field rep,” Crane said of her reaction. “I truly hope that doesn’t ever have to happen.”
Crane said she is supportive of Foremost Farms and understands there is a need to consider all the potential impacts and actions given this unprecedented time.
“We believe they will do everything they can to market our milk so we can continue to ship it,” she said.
Prices already depressed
Brian Schaal, a dairy farmer in Burlington who is also a member of the Foremost Farms cooperative, said the request comes at a time when milk prices are below the break-even point and operational costs are increasing.
Base price of milk per hundredweight is $16.64 for the month of April, down from $19.01 in January, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.
“It’s a real possibility,” Schaal said of having to dump milk. “It is definitely a concern. It’s not like we can flip a switch and shut down production. The cows still need to be fed, taken care of and milked daily.”
Evers, Steil on dairy concerns
On Wednesday, at the direction of Gov. Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to step in and support the dairy industry amid concerns about milk disposal.
“In a time when many people are already food-insecure, it’s more important than ever that we get Wisconsin’s nutritious commodities in the hands of consumers who need them the most,” Evers said. “I’m hopeful that our federal partners understand the urgency of the need here, and will take action accordingly.”
The letter requests that USDA purchase surplus commodities for redistribution to food banks, nutrition assistance programs, and other sources in an effort to divert Wisconsin’s nutritious commodities to Americans who need them.
Randay Romanski, interim secretary of DATCP, asked the USDA to re-open the enrollment of the Dairy Margin Coverage program.
“With agriculture’s massive $104.8 billion impact on Wisconsin’s economy, it is critical that all of us in this industry work together to navigate this new territory,” Romanski, said. “DATCP has been in constant communication with people in all parts of the industry and hearing their concerns, including concerns about milk disposal. That’s why we’re urging USDA and Wisconsin’s Congressional delegation to take immediate action to keep the supply chain flowing and get product in the hands of people who need it most.”
U.S. Congressman Bryan Steil, R-District 1, said he held a teleconference with farmers from across southeastern Wisconsin last week to hear firsthand what they are facing.
“Our dairy farmers have been struggling for over a year with low milk demand and low prices,” Steil said Wednesday. “Now, the situation has gotten even more difficult due to coronavirus.”
He said the CARES Act, which he supported and was signed into law, includes $23.5 billion to support farmers.
“I will continue to work to ensure that these funds are providing targeted assistance to our family farmers during this challenging time,” Steil said.
The $2 trillion economic stimulus package includes $14 billion for supporting farm income and crop prices and $9.5 billion for specific producers, including dairy and livestock farmers. How this will be distributed and when is not yet known.
Near term uncertainty
Leedle said he will be in daily contact with a DFA field representative and is not sure how long he will need to continue to dump milk.
Coady said DFA is working “to explore additional options” and “to exhaust all possible avenues to find a home for their milk.”
“We are diligently working to ensure our farm families’ milk continues to be picked up, our plants continue to operate, and we continue to provide consumers and communities with wholesome dairy products during this difficult time,” Coady said.
Romanski said DATCP’s Farm Center is available to provide resources to Wisconsin farmers and their families in need of assistance. The Farm Center hotline can be reached at 1-800-942-2474 or FarmCenter@wisconsin.gov.
