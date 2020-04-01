Faced with an oversupply, dairy farmers have to dump milk

“Due to the excess milk and plants already operating at capacity, there is more milk right now than space available in processing plants. This, in combination with the perishable nature of our product, has resulted in a need to dispose of raw milk on farms, in some circumstances.”

Exports ‘dried up’

The Leedle’s milking stock produces roughly 40,000 pounds of milk per day in a state-of-the-art robotic milking barn.

“I remember we had to dump milk years ago when the weather was so bad the trucks couldn’t get through for a couple of days — but never because of supply,” Leedle said.

He said it also does not help that the export market has “dried up.”

“Exports out of this country are virtually nonexistent because of the virus being worldwide,” Leedle said. “Seven- to 8-percent of our production usually goes to the export market.”

Leedle said he will still get paid from the DFA for the milk he has to dump under the marketing agreement. But, the waste of product is disheartening, especially at a time when grocery stores can’t keep it in stock.

Dairy farmers warned