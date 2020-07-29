Facility-wide testing at Kenosha County jails shows just three COVID-19 cases

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When all the staff and people housed at the Kenosha County Jail and the Kenosha County Detention Center were tested by the National Guard in April, 20% of inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

In results of a new system-wide testing released Wednesday, just 3 people at the facilities tested positive.

It was good news for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, which has been working to contain the virus in the jails.

“This proactive testing and the results assures us that our current practice of testing inmates upon entering our jail, quarantining if appropriate and using PPE consistently seems to be working,” said Sheriff David Beth in a formal statement.

Sgt. David Wright said the National Guard conducted testing of 464 inmates and 250 employees on July 21 and 22. The results showed no employees had the virus and three inmates were infected.

“The three inmates that tested positive were people we already knew were positive and had already been quarantined,” Wright said.

At the similar facility-wide testing by the National Guard in April, 79 inmates and five employees tested positive. Before that testing was conducted in April, 12 members of the staff and one inmate had already tested positive.