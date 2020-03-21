Facing a challenge: Housing needed for young families, workers on the way

“If you build it, they will come.”
The saying, a version of a quote from the movie “Field of Dreams,” encapsulates Kenosha County’s industrial climate: There’s been plenty of building, and plenty of people coming in search of jobs.
But now there’s a new question: “If they come, where will they live?”
While business continues to boom, the area’s housing stock is severely lagging, and that is making it difficult for companies to recruit and retain talented employees.
It was at the core of :Workforce Housing Outlook: Needs & Strategies,” a community development forum in Somers.
Housing stock limiting home sales
Kenosha County housing remains weak for single-family homes and multi-family housing, according to a report presented by J. Will Greene, a regional economist with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
“People want to work here. People want to live here,” Greene said.
Fave Five: Reporter James Lawson
As the year draws to a close, the Kenosha News is taking a look back on 2019 and sharing the favorite five stories that each of our reporters has written this year.
Here are the Fave Five stories chosen by Kenosha News Business Reporter James Lawson.
The Stella Hotel Hosts Opening day for guest: The long awaited opening of the downtown hotel represented another phase of the development of …
Randy Ruegge's Big Dream is a little shop of Pizza's: For years, Randy Rueggo had dreamed of opening his own restaurant. A pizza restaurant m…
Retail Apocalypse Taking its Toll on Department Stores: Changing consumer habits and the advent of online shopping has taken its toll on retai…
Epic Motorsport Specializing in Magical Custom Vehicle Makeovers: Tucked away on a lot adjacent to the 100-year-old Otto Nelson moving company…
Kenosha County is Home on the Range for Bison Farms: In the land of the dairy farm, where cows are king, something else is roaming. Two Kenosh…
Mark Bourque, founder and co-owner of Berkshire Hathaway Epic Real Estate, 6040 39th Ave., said more houses could have been sold if there was more inventory.
“The local economy remains very robust. We have the buyers; we just need inventory to satisfy that demand,” he said.
Kurt Paulsen, a University of Wisconsin professor of urban and regional planning, agreed there’s a need for more supply, but “supply alone will not solve the housing crisis.
“A home is where a job goes to sleep at night,” Paulsen said. “Creating longer commutes discourages retention for young professionals and their growing families.
“We need to work together to encourage new housing stock that attracts young families starting out.”
Key issue: Affordability
As some developers are stepping up the construction of single-family housing, the issue, according to Paulsen, is affordability.
For young families, that might mean starter homes and houses under $300,000.
The Wisconsin Realtors Association has said affordability statewide has slipped a bit, but low mortgage rates and a strong economy with more people working has stemmed some of the reduction in affordability.
The median price for a home in Kenosha County has risen to $193,000, 10.3% higher than in 2018, according to the WRA.
Still, compared to neighboring states — Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota — Wisconsin is falling behind or at the bottom, Paulsen said.
“Workforce housing and housing affordability are issues across the state,” he said.
What are the causes?
He cited two causes for the workforce housing shortage — not enough homes have been built to keep up with population and income growth, and construction costs are rising faster than inflation and income.
Paulsen also noted that 73% of Wisconsin construction firms reported labor shortages.
Another cause, according to Paulsen, are outdated land use regulations that have driven up the cost of housing.
Moreover, while there is a significant need for new housing, the shortage in the resale market is critical, according to statistics presented by the WRA.
Over the past three years, the real estate industry has seen a short supply of houses for sale. That short supply has driven up the median price.
The new economic battle cry is to bring on more housing, housing that middle-income people can afford.