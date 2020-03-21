Facing a challenge: Housing needed for young families, workers on the way

Kurt Paulsen, a University of Wisconsin professor of urban and regional planning, agreed there’s a need for more supply, but “supply alone will not solve the housing crisis.

“A home is where a job goes to sleep at night,” Paulsen said. “Creating longer commutes discourages retention for young professionals and their growing families.

“We need to work together to encourage new housing stock that attracts young families starting out.”

Key issue: Affordability

As some developers are stepping up the construction of single-family housing, the issue, according to Paulsen, is affordability.

For young families, that might mean starter homes and houses under $300,000.

The Wisconsin Realtors Association has said affordability statewide has slipped a bit, but low mortgage rates and a strong economy with more people working has stemmed some of the reduction in affordability.

The median price for a home in Kenosha County has risen to $193,000, 10.3% higher than in 2018, according to the WRA.

Still, compared to neighboring states — Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota — Wisconsin is falling behind or at the bottom, Paulsen said.