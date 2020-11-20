Facing homicide charges, Rittenhouse posts $2 million bond and is out of jail

Kyle Rittenhouse posted $2 million bond Friday afternoon and was released from the Kenosha County Detention Center.
A spokesman for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said attorneys for Rittenhouse posted the $2 million bond at about 2 p.m. He was released from the Detention Center, 4777 88th Ave. (Highway H).
“He was turned over to his own security detail arranged by his attorney and is no longer in our custody,” said Sgt. David Wright of the Sheriff’s Department.
Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Ill., has been held at the Kenosha County Detention Center since Oct. 30, transferred to the facility after being extradited from Illinois. He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree homicide for shooting three men during protests in Kenosha Aug. 25, killing two.
Rittenhouse is accused of killing Anthony Huber of Silver Lake, and Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha and seriously injuring Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis. Rittenhouse’s supporters argue he was acting in self defense and should not have been charged.
Support Local Journalism
The protests erupted following the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey.
Cause célèbre
Rittenhouse's case has become a political lightning rod, with gun-rights activists and conservatives calling Rittenhouse a hero, while those on the left see his case as an example of the danger of right wing militias.
Rittenhouse's attorneys and evangelical groups have been raising money for his defense, including efforts to raise money for his bond.
His attorneys could not be immediately reached for comment Friday afternoon.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.