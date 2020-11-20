 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Facing homicide charges, Rittenhouse posts $2 million bond and is out of jail
View Comments
breaking topical alert featured
Escorted by security detail

Facing homicide charges, Rittenhouse posts $2 million bond and is out of jail

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Kyle Rittenhouse posted $2 million bond Friday afternoon and was released from the Kenosha County Detention Center.

A spokesman for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said attorneys for Rittenhouse posted the $2 million bond at about 2 p.m. He was released from the Detention Center, 4777 88th Ave. (Highway H).

“He was turned over to his own security detail arranged by his attorney and is no longer in our custody,” said Sgt. David Wright of the Sheriff’s Department.

Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Ill., has been held at the Kenosha County Detention Center since Oct. 30, transferred to the facility after being extradited from Illinois. He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree homicide for shooting three men during protests in Kenosha Aug. 25, killing two.

Rittenhouse is accused of killing Anthony Huber of Silver Lake, and Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha and seriously injuring Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis. Rittenhouse’s supporters argue he was acting in self defense and should not have been charged.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The protests erupted following the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey.

Cause célèbre

Rittenhouse's case has become a political lightning rod, with gun-rights activists and conservatives calling Rittenhouse a hero, while those on the left see his case as an example of the danger of right wing militias.

Rittenhouse's attorneys and evangelical groups have been raising money for his defense, including efforts to raise money for his bond.

His attorneys could not be immediately reached for comment Friday afternoon.

PHOTOS: Kyle Rittenhouse extradition hearing

An Illinois judge on Friday ordered 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of killing two demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to be extradited across the border to stand trial on homicide charges.

1 of 8
Kyle Rittenhouse mug shot

Rittenhouse

 Antioch Police Department

More Coverage

Rittenhouse reportedly used pandemic stimulus funds to pay for rifle. Page A3.

Rittenhouse considered going into hiding. Page A6

View Comments
0
0
0
0
4

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: WEC Administrator on Presidential Recount

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert