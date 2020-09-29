Fall curbside yard waste collection begins Oct. 12

The fall curbside yard waste collection program begins Monday, Oct. 12 and will be collected through Friday, Dec. 4.

The city of Kenosha requires that residents place their yard waste in city-approved biodegradable bags during curbside collection, which are the Bag To Nature, BioBag or Ecoguard bags. Yard waste must be placed in these biodegradable bags, or it will not be picked up. Please place yard waste bags at the curb in a separate pile.

The city processes the yard waste into high-grade compost, which is available to city residents free of charge. The biodegradable bags have significantly reduced collection and processing costs while producing higher quality compost.

To encourage composting and help offset the cost of biodegradable bags, the city of Kenosha is offering a coupon for $2 off each box of city-approved biodegradable yard waste bags. The coupons are available at city of Kenosha Department of Public Works and City Clerk, 625 52nd St., and on the city of Kenosha website, www.kenosha.org.

One coupon must accompany the purchase of each box or bundle of biodegradable bags and there is a limit of four coupons per visit. The coupon is valid only at Kenosha area retailers and the coupons do not apply to previous purchases.