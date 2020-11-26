Falling mortgage rates fuel Kenosha County home sales

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that slowed home sales earlier in the year, falling mortgage rates have brought buyers into the market again.
“We had a good month of October. The housing market has really bounced back. Despite supply constraints, demand was still strong,” said David Clark, an economist with ECON Analytics and the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
In Kenosha County, October sales rose 17.6 percent over last year’s sales, according to the WRA. Across the county, agents sold 241 houses last month. Sales were even greater in Racine County increasing 58.6 percent over a year ago. Agents sold 360 houses in the that county
Statewide, sales rose 24.9 percent with the industry selling 9,447 houses.
A few months ago, a slower market suppressed sales. Year-to-date sales for Kenosha County were flat compared to the first 10 months of last year. Sales fell with the industry selling 2,052 houses, two fewer than for the same period a year ago.
In Racine County, year-to-date sales increased by 7.2 percent with agents selling 2,552 houses, 172 more than last year.
Statewide, sales increased 4.5 percent with 73,457 houses being sold, more than 3,000 sold last year.
The surge in demand is expected to continue.
“It’s pretty likely we will continue to see sales grow in November and December because of record low interest rates,” Clark said. “A lot of people are saying it’s a great time to buy a house,”
Falling mortgage rates are an attractive incentive. How low can they go? Buyers want to buy now fearing rates may begin to rise again.
The WRA said mortgage rates fell for the seventh straight month with the 30-year-fixed rate dropping to 2.83 percent in October.
A year ago, the rate was 3.69 percent according to Clark.
Mini Samuel, broker-owner of Bristol-based NextHome Refined, agrees that mortgage rates have been an attractive incentive for home buyers. She recently had a client who got a 2.62 percent rate to purchase a second home on lakefront property in Walworth County.
“The record low interest rate makes the trade up more affordable,” she said.
While the pandemic initially slowed sales with home buyers and sellers more cautious about visiting or showing homes, the market has changed.
Virtual tours have made it easier for buyers to narrow their choices. “We have more serious buyers now. They only make in-person visits to houses they really like.
“We still take all of the safety precautions. We tell the owners to leave the lights on and have closet and bedroom doors open. The buyers wear masks and wear foot booties, and the owners sanitize.”
Samuel believes the pandemic has helped the housing market somewhat. “People working from home want more space. They want a bigger home. They want more bedrooms. Some people want that extra office space,” she said
Mark Bourque, broker of Berkshire Hathaway Epic Real Estate, believes there is a strong local economy, even in the face of the national pandemic that might have affected other parts of the country differently. “There is continued growth. There is a very stabilized market in Kenosha despite the pandemic.”
Bourque said there is strong demand for homes in $150,000 to $400,000 range from first-time buyers, move-up buyers and even empty nesters who seek something different, such as a condominium or townhouse.
He believes the local real estate market is strong. His agency has generated double-digit sales year-over-year for the past seven years.
With demand pressure so strong, buyers are moving quickly, which means homes aren’t on the market very long,” said WRA president and chief executive officer, Michael Theo.
In Kenosha County, houses are on the market an average of 70 days.
“This hot market continues to push home prices up with appreciation in the double digits since July,” Theo said.
The median price for a Kenosha County home was $235,000 last month, 9.4 percent higher than for the same month last year. in Racine County, the median price was $212,050, 17.8 percent higher.
For the year, the median price in Kenosha County and Racine County respectively is $212,000 and $200,000, which were lower than the $220,000 median price statewide.
Nevertheless, real estate professionals believe the lower mortgage rates help to offset some of the price rise.
“If you can qualify for a mortgage there can’t be a better time to get a mortgage,” Clark said.
