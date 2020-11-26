Falling mortgage rates fuel Kenosha County home sales

“It’s pretty likely we will continue to see sales grow in November and December because of record low interest rates,” Clark said. “A lot of people are saying it’s a great time to buy a house,”

Falling mortgage rates are an attractive incentive. How low can they go? Buyers want to buy now fearing rates may begin to rise again.

The WRA said mortgage rates fell for the seventh straight month with the 30-year-fixed rate dropping to 2.83 percent in October.

A year ago, the rate was 3.69 percent according to Clark.

Mini Samuel, broker-owner of Bristol-based NextHome Refined, agrees that mortgage rates have been an attractive incentive for home buyers. She recently had a client who got a 2.62 percent rate to purchase a second home on lakefront property in Walworth County.

“The record low interest rate makes the trade up more affordable,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the pandemic initially slowed sales with home buyers and sellers more cautious about visiting or showing homes, the market has changed.

Virtual tours have made it easier for buyers to narrow their choices. “We have more serious buyers now. They only make in-person visits to houses they really like.