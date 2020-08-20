Families balancing demands of employment and childcare needs

Cost burdens of childcare

Childcare costs pose significant burdens to families (even pre-pandemic). The United Way of Kenosha County projects costs of childcare by county through its ALICE (Asset limited, Income-constrained, Employed) measures that analyze households with income above the Federal Poverty Level but below the basic cost of living. It creates an ALICE Household Survival Budget that reflects the bare minimum that a household needs to earn to live and work today.

In data from 2016, household costs were already well above the Federal Poverty Level of $11,880 for a single adult and $24,300 for a family of four. In fact, these costs increased by 18 percent statewide from 2010 to 2016, compared to 9 percent inflation nationally.

In this same report, for a household of two (working) adults, one infant and one preschooler, childcare costs are shown to average $1,501/monthly (18,000/annually). That number set within context of a Kenosha County Median Household Income of $59,417 (state average: $56,811), data conveys the significant cost burden. Learn more at https://www.kenoshaunitedway.org/

Low wages for childcare workers