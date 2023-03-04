Dressed in a blue wig, red “Thing 1” shirt and crazy socks, Lisa Craft red Dr. Seuss’ “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish” to local children on Saturday morning.

Her efforts helped those attending celebrate Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel, whose 119th birthday would have been March 2, at te event hosted by RK News Hallmark in Kenosha.

Families and children of all ages gathered around Craft as she read with enthusiasm for the free event, which included dancing, singing and snacks between stories.

Store manager Jessica Phillips said the event was part of free monthly programming offered at the store during the school year. Last year’s March event was “Lucky Little Leprechauns.”

“They get bigger and bigger each time,” Phillips said. “This is the first time we’ve celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday.”

Children also made birthday cards on Saturday to distribute to community members in nursing homes.

“We’re trying to emphasize the community aspect,” Phillips said. “Kids are learning what giving back means.”

John Turcu came to the event with his two granddaughters, who often attend children’s programming with their mom.

“It looks like it’s nice and educational,” Turcu said. “The kids love it. They’re having fun and I’m having fun too.”

Liz Gorr, a Kenosha resident, said her children are also regular attendees of programming at RK News Hallmark after Craft started hosting reading events at the business in 2021.

“Lisa always does it up,” Gorr said. “I’m grateful for all Miss Lisa does... And it’s nice to see events like this in a local store.”

Gorr said the Saturday event was quite full.

“I think this is the biggest one I’ve been to,” she said.

Phillips said the monthly children’s events started when Craft proposed the idea in the summer of 2021 and from there it took off. Craft is the creator of “The Traveling Trunk,” which offers free story time experiences to children at various local businesses and establishments, according to The Traveling Trunk’s Facebook page.

“We started with weekly story times and moved to monthly events,” Phillips said.

Phillips said she recognized the importance of children learning together after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s nice to open things up for kids to experience things with other kids,” she said.