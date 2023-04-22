The Gateway Technical College campus was filled with families and community members excitedly partaking in crafts and visiting the campus greenhouses as the school held its 15th annual Celebrate Earth Day event on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., visitors strolled through the Pike Creek Horticulture center on campus at 3520 30th Ave. and had the opportunity to visit various informational booths and partake in arts and crafts.

“This event is really great,” said Peggy Burke, a Kenosha resident who came to the event with her grandchildren. “The kids love doing crafts. They’ve been learning about Earth Day at school.”

Outside the center, visitors could cut their own tulip bulb or daffodil, climb a 200-year-old oak tree, pick up a free tree sapling, purchase a plant from the plant sale and visit the greenhouses, which boasted a variety of plants grown by students Gateway’s Horticulture program.

Leah Gates, a Kenosha resident, started off the event with her daughter, Cadence, 7, with the daffodil section after receiving an invitation to come from Stephanie Sorensen, who was helping to facilitate the daffodil picking.

“This is our first time, and so far it’s been good,” Gates said. “We got our free tree and our free daffodil.”

Abbie Ford, Gateway’s manager of community relations and communications, said the event was a great way to bring members of the community and families together to connect and learn from community organizations, such as Hawthorne Hallow, Racine/Kenosha Beekeepers association, Pringle Nature Center and more.

“It’s really amazing to be able to celebrate it and help educate the community,” Ford said. “The purpose of this event is to help the community learn about sustainable things that they could use in their own lives (and) environmentally friendly actions.”

Rita Raju, Gateway president and CEO, said the event was another great way for children to learn outside the classroom.

“What’s lovely about this is there is so much for our children to explore,” Raju said. “I firmly believe that learning happens in many places (and) learning outside the classroom is just as important.”