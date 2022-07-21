Family and friends come together at Country Thunder in Randall

RANDALL -- At the top of the hill in front of Country Thunder’s main stage, in one of the few shady spots on the grounds sat Nancy Kramz and Lori Olson, Country Thunder “lifers” who met each other at the festival years ago.

“We sit up here every year, so we've all become friends,” Kramz said. “I have other people that I know that I see every year here that we come and say ‘Hi’ to, and it's almost like a family reunion in some respect.”

Kramz’s and Olson’s friendship isn’t an uncommon occurrence at Country Thunder at the grounds in Randall – many guests Thursday said they come to the festival to see old friends and meet new ones.

Alyssa Sadowski, of South Milwaukee, said she met one of her best friends at a country music festival four years ago.

“I've been to a lot of different country music festivals and I’ve met a lot of lifelong friends, where it's not necessarily like you're hanging out all the time, but you're always catching up,” Sadowski said.

Jordan Woody of Downer’s Grove, Ill., said he isn’t a huge fan of country music, but this is his fifth year coming to Country Thunder Wisconsin. Walking around the campgrounds he said people play all types of music and it’s a “party.”

“I come for the camaraderie,” Woody said. “Meeting people is the best part.”

Sadwoski said everyone she has met at Country Thunder is open-minded and are "just there to have a good time."

“Everyone here is so fun,” Sadowski said. “You can meet a lot of really cool people.”

Family fun

Country Thunder is a family-friendly event as many people attended the festival on Thursday with kids of all ages. Close to the main stage around mid-afternoon, three generations of country music fans from Illinois sat waiting for headliner Maggie Rose to open the stage.

Melinda Britton, a second-year Country Thunder attendee, brought her mother, Leslie Britton, and her daughter, Andria Knight, to Country Thunder for their first time.

“We surprised (Knight) with this; she didn’t know she was going to Country Thunder until this morning,” Melinda said.

By the food courts, Melissa Lutrell, of Madison, sat with her mother, Sandy Lutrell, of Champaign, Ill. This wasn't Melissa's first rodeo, but she brought Sandy for her first time at Country Thunder.

“(I like) being out here in the wide open, and you hear a lot of artists for a reasonable price,” Melissa said.