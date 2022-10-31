 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Family caregiver support group gathering set Thursday at Kenosha County ADRC

  • Comments

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering a new Family Caregiver Support Group for those facing the challenges of balancing life with the needs of another individual, family member of friend.

Defined, a family caregiver is a person who provides support for an adult who needs assistance with daily living activities, such as cooking, driving, shopping, laundry and paying bills.

It's important that you know how to not only care for a loved one's health when they are in cognitive decline, but also care for their finances. 

In the new group, participants can join fellow caregivers, either virtually or in-person, and share experiences, ask questions and learn from others. The group is facilitated by the ADRC’s Margaret Ricchio, caregiver support specialist, and Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist.

The next meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 3, from 4 to 5 p.m.

The in-person location is 8600 Sheridan Road, entrance D. To register, learn more or to receive the virtual link, call the Kenosha County ADRC, 262-605-6646.

People are also reading…

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Love horror films? Mexico’s Island of the Dolls could be your dream destination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert