Family caregiver support group gathering set Thursday at Kenosha County ADRC

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering a new Family Caregiver Support Group for those facing the challenges of balancing life with the needs of another individual, family member of friend.

Defined, a family caregiver is a person who provides support for an adult who needs assistance with daily living activities, such as cooking, driving, shopping, laundry and paying bills.

In the new group, participants can join fellow caregivers, either virtually or in-person, and share experiences, ask questions and learn from others. The group is facilitated by the ADRC’s Margaret Ricchio, caregiver support specialist, and Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist.

The next meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 3, from 4 to 5 p.m.

The in-person location is 8600 Sheridan Road, entrance D. To register, learn more or to receive the virtual link, call the Kenosha County ADRC, 262-605-6646.