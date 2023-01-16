Family, friends come together for military honors ceremony for 103-year-old WWII nurse

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Family, friends and others who loved Lillian Jilk came together Monday to celebrate her life and her service in the country.

Funeral services for Jilk, 103, of Kenosha, were held Monday at St. Peter Catholic Church. A procession then made its way to the mausoleum at All Saints Cemetery, where a brief ceremony was held.

Jilk passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, at Casa Del Mare.

Jilk, who was born in Gilmanton Township, Minn., began her military service in 1944 by joining the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps.

During the war, Jilk was stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Hospital Base in North Chicago, Ill., and then at boot camp in Farragut, Idaho. At the end of her service, she worked at the Naval Hospital in Long Beach, Calif., and helped sailors who returned from the war with treatment of their injuries. She served 27 months in the Nursing Corps and was discharged as a LT (JG) Navy Nurse Corp-WWII, in May of 1946.

The Kenosha Area Vietnam Honor Guard, which provides military honors for service members, took part in Monday’s ceremony, playing taps, firing three rifle volleys and paying respects as the American flag that adorned her casket was folded and handed to her family.

“To be a nurse during WWII and live to 103 is very rare,” said Honor Guard Commander Tim Green. “It was a great honor to give her last goodbye.”

Mike Hellquist of the American Legion said Jilk was a member of the local American Legion Post 21, and it was an “honor to share and participate in her legacy.”

“I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” he said.

Lillian was employed with St. Catherine’s Hospital as a nurse. She was a member St. Peter’s Catholic Church and the Women’s League. She also volunteered at The Shalom Center, Hospice Alliance and was active in the Wisconsin Right to Life.

Lillian is survived by her grandchildren, Peter (Roxanne) Jilk, Sarah (Alex) Rodriguez, Ryan Kahl, Kyle Kahl and Katie Kahl; her great-grandchildren, Joseph Jilk, Noah Jilk and Odin Kahl; her sister, Evelyn (Jerome) Scapanski of Foley, MN and her sister-in-law, Kathy Lewandowski of White Park, Minn.

IN PHOTOS: Holy Rosary Parish celebrates woman's 75 years as church organist COOKIE'S DIAMOND JUBILEE AT HOLY ROSARY COOKIE'S DIAMOND JUBILEE AT HOLY ROSARY COOKIE'S DIAMOND JUBILEE AT HOLY ROSARY COOKIE'S DIAMOND JUBILEE AT HOLY ROSARY COOKIE'S DIAMOND JUBILEE AT HOLY ROSARY COOKIE'S DIAMOND JUBILEE AT HOLY ROSARY COOKIE'S DIAMOND JUBILEE AT HOLY ROSARY